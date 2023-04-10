Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was once accused of being a "serial cheater" and "liar" by his ex-brother-in-law.

Rodriguez, who was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, was hit with a lawsuit by Scurtis' brother, who alleged that the former Yankee cut him out of the real estate empire they built together.

Scurtis' brother also accused Rodriguez of embezzlement and fraud.

"A-Rod is a serial cheater and liar. After cheating on his wife, Cynthia, and lying about his affairs, Alex Rodriguez then lied to and cheated his brother-in-law in their real estate partnership," court documents read according to the Daily Mail in 2021.

“This case arises out of (Rodriguez’s) breaches of fiduciary duty, breaches of contract, and illegal and fraudulent pattern of criminal activity.”

Cynthia Scurtis cited infidelity as reason for her divorce from Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis got married in 2002. They had met at a gym in Florida. Scurtis filed for divorce shortly after the birth of their second child. Scurtis cited "emotional abandonment" and "extra marital affairs" as the reasons for seeking a divorce.

After splitting with Scurtis, Rodriguez dated singer Jennifer Lopez. The two even got engaged but later broke up. Rodriguez is currently dating Canadian-based businesswoman Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Scurtis, meanwhile, is married to Angel Nicolas.

