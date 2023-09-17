Alex Rodriguez's ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez teases release of new album 'This Is Me...Now' as romantic ode to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez's former fiancee Jennifer Lopez has another album coming. It's going to be titled This Is Me... Now, which is an homage to a much older album of hers. The singer/actress wrote her third studio album back in 2002 when she was dating Ben Affleck. The album, titled This Is Me... Then was heavily influenced by their relationship.

Now, following her split with the former New York Yankees legend and her reunion with the Air director and star, she's got another album on the way and it seems to once again be heavily inspired by her love.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The album is expected to include love songs like “To Be Yours,” “Mad in Love,” and “Greatest Love Story Never Told." It also includes “Dear Ben Pt. II,” which is a direct sequel to a track on the aforementioned album from 2002.

The second to final track is called “Midnight Train to Vegas,” which seems to be a reference to their surprise wedding in the summer of 2022. Lopez wrote and recorded the album between 2022-23.

It's her first musical project in almost a decade. She didn't release one with Rodriguez. Producers on the project include Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, as well as Jennifer Lopez herself. Hit-Boy, Tay Keith, and Yeti Beats have also lent their talents to the music.

The album does not have a release date yet. However, November 25 is when she first released This Is Me... Then, so don't be surprised if This Is Me... Now comes on the same or a similar date.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck experiencing marital troubles

Jennifer Lopez may have a loving album (or so it seems) on the way for her current husband Ben Affleck, but their marriage isn't perfect right now. In fact, they're having troubles and Affleck was recently seen with Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The actress moved forward to hug Affleck, who leaned into the hug. In the pictures, his wedding band could be seen on his hand.

It wasn't a one-sided hug, though, as Affleck was seen leaning his head towards Garner resting there. This occurred while their daughter was in the back seat.