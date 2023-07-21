Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's love life under fire, fans claim she isn't worthy of Ben Affleck: "Not really Batman material"

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend, is the subject of criticism from people who believe she is unworthy of Ben Affleck. Seventeen years after their wedding was postponed, Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Affleck rekindled their relationship. The couple declared that they were officially dating after months of rumors.

The previous relationship between the two began in 2002 and ended in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 after many years of being married to and dating other people.

In 2021, Jennifer and Ben Affleck called it quits with Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas, respectively. On July 24, 2021, Lopez uploaded several pictures to Instagram, the final of which showed the couple sharing an intense kiss.

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck post-breakup

In a joint statement released in April 2021, Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez announced their separation and the cancellation of their engagement.

Lopez reconnected with Ben Affleck just a few months after they split. Lopez had previously dated Affleck. Fans were overjoyed to find that the couple had gotten engaged a second time by April 2022. The couple's decision to wed in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony on July 17 shocked everyone.

The pair held a second, more formal wedding ceremony in August to commemorate their union. This time, they settled on a magnificent 33-acre estate in Georgia suited for the Tinseltown aristocracy.

In front of their closest friends and family, Jennifer and Ben once again said "I do" while cameras flashed. According to reports, the Georgia wedding cost around $400,000.

