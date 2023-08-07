Kate Hudson stunned onlookers this week on the French Riviera. She was representing UNICEF, so it was all for a good cause. UNICEF, or United Nations International Children's Fund, ensures that children everywhere can access food and healthcare. Since its founding, the organization has been transforming the world.

Hudson posted the images to Instagram. Despite Hudson's clothing's slightly more daring nature, she looked stunning on the French Riviera. The lace pattern on Hudson's dress is transparent outside the bold neckline. In the next-to-last image, Hudson's Jimmy Choo purse is seen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hudson, an ex-girlfriend of Alex Rodriguez, received criticism for wearing designer clothing to the UNICEF event. Fans criticized her lavish St. Tropez UNICEF outfit, labeling it a charity calamity. Some of the fan reactions are mentioned below.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Alex Rodriguez and Kate Hudson's relationship

According to reports, Alex Rodriguez and Kate Hudson's romance started during the Fontainebleau Hotel's November 2008 reopening in Miami. That year, Alex and Cynthia Scurtis divorced, and Kate was alone after her relationship with Owen Wilson ended.

When Kate was spotted supporting the New York Yankees player during his games in 2008, dating speculations about the duo began to circulate. They made it plain they were more than just close friends by putting on the PDA as well. Seven months after they were declared an item, their romance ended. It was a pretty brief one.

Alex Rodriguez with his ex-girlfriend Kate Hudson

Prior to his romance with Kate, Alex dated Madonna, and the slugger later made Cameron Diaz his girlfriend. Torrie Wilson, a wrestler and model, and Bethenny Frankel were also among the women he dated.