Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend and the WWE legend Torrie Wilson recently uploaded a funny video on Instagram where she can be seen stripping off the opponent's trousers during a fight. Before she decided to leave WWE, Torrie was a phenomenal combatant. She had a great deal of talent and was quite skilled.

The 48-year-old made her most recent trip to the WWE in March when she formally presented Stacy Keibler, a member of the Hall of Fame. Wilson has made several appearances in PlayBoy and often updates her 1.1 million Instagram followers with new photographs.

After an old video of her competing in WWE goes viral, Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Torrie throws fans into raptures.

Relationship history between Alex Rodriguez and Torrie Wilson

Former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson dated New York Yankees star third baseman Alex Rodriguez from 2011 until 2015. It was confirmed when the power couple was seen holding hands at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2012.

It is hardly unexpected that Alex and Torrie Wilson clicked, given his history of dating well-known women. Along with Madonna, he also dated stars Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

Alex Rodriguez with his ex-girlfriend Torrie Wilson

In Wilson's hometown of Boise, Idaho, a gym was where A-Rod and Wilson were first spotted together. According to Everett's article, the couple vacationed alongside actor George Clooney and his then-fiancée Stacy Kiebler. It's possible that it wasn't a coincidence that Kiebler was a former WWE Diva.

Although the two eventually split up, much speculation has been about what led to this. People who followed Alex and Wilson's love story continue to talk about their relationship even after they have gone on to pursue other endeavors.