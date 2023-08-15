On May 25, 2005, Alex Rodriguez attended a Children's Aid Society in Washington Heights with his then-wife Cynthia Scurtis. They talked to the children and gave their valuable insights on life. Alex told the children a lot of stories from his childhood and how he was abandoned by his own father. Alex's ex-wife Cynthia was a great support for him throughout his sports journey.

She's a major in psychology and hence went on to say that the reason behind Alex's brilliance on the field was because of therapy. He had taken therapy for a year and had been doing really great. She encouraged everyone to try out the same as well.

Cynthia said. "It’s because of therapeutic intervention that he’s been able to flourish as a person."

Even though things didn't workout between A-Rod and Cynthia, they are still co-parents and good friends. Following his divorce, Rodriguez went on to date celebrities Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, IT CEO Anne Wojcicki and Jennifer Lopez.

Relationship between Cynthia and Alex Rodriguez

Alex and Cynthia Scurtis are still close even though they split up more than 10 years ago. According to Rodriguez, he's the "luckiest man" to have met Cynthia. The couple, who were wed from 2002 to 2008, have two daughters: Natasha, now 18 years old, and Ella, now 15 years old.

Us reported in October 2022 that Alex Rodriguez had moved on to dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro. The two made their Instagram debut in a holiday photo with the athlete's daughters two months later.

Cynthia is currently married to real estate agent and fitness entrepreneur Angel Nicolas, with whom she has a daughter.