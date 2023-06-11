According to recent pictures of Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro smiling together while out on a date on a boat, the two seem pretty happy in their new relationship. While A-Rod enjoys a perfect vacation with his girlfriend, fans can't keep calm. They started trolling him, and this time, the trolls involved Jennifer Lopez, his ex-girlfriend.

After being one of the most well-known couples in the world for two years, Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod chose to separate only past April. While the former baseball player and Major League Baseball analyst went through multiple romances, JLo reconnected with Ben Affleck. Before beginning a new relationship with Cordeiro in December of last year, he had a nine-month affair with Kat Padgett the previous year.

Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend

Fans had some significant reactions to the pictures of the love birds.

A fan wrote, "And @jlo in the house bored sitting watching people judge Judy"

Another fan reacted, "Croatia in Montenegro you guys know where’s the best place to be at excellent choice"

A fan said, "That’s one helluva boat Jac… WOW a water slide and everything… those underwater lights at night must be quite the sight ? @jac_lynfit"

Another fan said, "Happiness looks so good on all of you❤️❤️ Thank for inspiring us #noexcuses even on vacation! You’re such an inspiration to your fit family and your new family! Enjoy the infinite memories from this vacation and put vacation on the schedule more… these beautiful smiles look great on the entire fam !"

A happy fan said, "@jac_lynfit and @arod Happiness keeps you sweet. Success keeps you glowing. Family keeps you going."

Another enthusiastic fan said, "Looks like an amazing time and some amazing memories made!"

A fan said, "Beautiful inside and out. ❤️Healthy: mentally, physically, emotionally. ❤️The best of the best Jac."

The former Yankees player is 47 years old and a fitness expert with a lot of social media activity, while his girlfriend is 42 years old. A-Rod desires that this connection would survive longer than his previous ones.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro's love story

After splitting from his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Alex Rodriguez dated many women. Since turning his years-long friendship with Jaclyn Cordeiro into a love one, Rodriguez has been dating her for more than six months. After exploring Beverly Hills' neighborhoods, Jac and Alex are seen having dinner dates with their enormous and lovely blended family. The couple seemed to be ecstatic from the outside.

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend

Alex is more skilled at praising others, but Jaclyn took charge this time. Using Instagram, Cordeiro highlighted the importance of the former Yankee in her life and expressed her love for her boyfriend. Due to their hectic schedules, the two are in a long-distance relationship and rarely get to spend time together. Naturally, the couple enjoys every opportunity to be together.

The ESPN analyst and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, are the parents of two children named Natasha and Ella. From 2002 through 2008, Alex Rodriguez and Curtis were married.

