Alex Rodriguez's near-striptease for magazine shoot: Backstory behind 1997 Sports Illustrated legendary cover featuring shirtless Derek Jeter 

In the late 1990s, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were two of the game's most electric, exciting, and sexy young infielders. It did not take long for sports media to notice the massive appeal of the young stars.

At the time, A-Rod played for the Seattle Mariners, and Jeter for the New York Yankees. Although the two would go on to have magnificent careers, both were still nascent ballplayers in 1997, but that was all about to change.

At the time, SI photographer Walter Ioos Jr. wanted to get a snapshot of the future of the game. On February 9, 1997, he got five of the hottest, youngest infielders in the game to pose for one of the most provocative, and legendary cover shots in history.

While the other players were apprehensive to strip down for the all-coveted shirtless shots, Alex Rodriguez, who had been selected first overall by the Seattle Mariners four years prior, showed no qualms about showing off the goods.

In addition to A-Rod, Rey Ordonez, Edgar Renteria, Alex Gonzalez, and New York Yankees rookie stud Derek Jeter were all present. Although the three other were strong in their own right at the time, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter shared a special bond.

Later on, Ioos would recall the individual reactions of the players involved when he asked them to strip down.According to the photographer, A-Rod was more than happy to show off the goods, he claimed:

"He (Rodriguez) might have taken his pants off, if I'd asked him. The other guys were more apprehensive."

In the ensuing season, Rodriguez would record an AL-best 213 hits alongside 42 home runs and 124 RBIs, winning a Silver Slugger and a ninth-place finish in MVP voting. His tenure in Seattle would, however, be short-lived. He was dealt to the Texas Rangers in 2001, and ultimately reunited with his friend Jeter when he joined the Yankees in 2004.

Alex Rodriguez was jacked even before he started using steroids

While his later career would bring some very dissapointing revelations regarding PED use, the 1997 version of A-Rod appeared to be naturally jacked. One of the best players of his time to be sure, fans can only pitifully imagine what might have been if the studly Rodriguez had remained clean for the duration of his illustrious playing career.