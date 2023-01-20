Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter's rivalry is legendary, even though many would consider it rather one-sided and mostly from Rodriguez's side. The verbal blows came when Rodriguez shaded Jeter in a 2000 interview with ESPN radio.

"Even a guy like Derek, it's going to be hard for him to break that because he just doesn't do the power numbers, and defensively he doesn't do all those things," Rodriguez said.

The incident came right after Alex Rodriguez had signed a record-breaking deal with the Texas Rangers. Rodriguez gave an interview to ESPN radio. During the interview, he spoke about his $252 million contract with the Rangers.

When asked who he believed would break his record-breaking deal, A-Rod went on to name Andruw Jones and Pedro Martinez. They are legends in their own right, and it wasn't strange that he had named them.

Alex Rodriguez hits a clutch two-run home run. vs. Daisuke Matsuzaka

But what did appear strange was when, completely unprompted, Rodriguez announced that Jeter wouldn't be able to break his record. He shaded Jeter by saying that the Yankees captain was not an all-rounded player. Rodriguez said that Jeter just couldn't do power numbers. The Yankees' former third baseman went on to say that Jeter was weak defensively.

"So he might not break the 252. He might get 180. I don't know what he's going to get. 150? I'm not sure," Rodriguez said.

After saying all that, Rodriguez stated he did believe that Jeter would be able to get a $180 or $150 million contract. But he insisted that he wouldn't be able to cross his $252 million deal.

A-Rod's prediction did end up being true, Derek Jeter's highest deal with the Yankees was 10 years for $189 million.

When Alex Rodriguez said that he is not trying to follow after Derek Jeter

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter were known as bitter rivals in the latter part of their careers, but there was a time when they were best friends.

Although the friendship faded over time, Rodriguez said the following:

"How can I ever dog Derek Jeter? It's impossible," Rodriguez said to ESPN.

However, in an interview with ESPN, Alex Rodriguez stated that he had never tried to follow in Jeter's steps. Even though, many would not believe A-Rod's declaration at the time. He went on to say that was impossible to follow Jeter.

"There is nothing to knock. He's a great defensive player. He's a great offensive player. He's one of the top three players in the game for the greatest team of my era."

Rodriguez went on to say that there was no rivalry between them. He went on to praise Jeter by saying that he was a great offensive player. A-Rod even claimed that Jeter was one of the top three MLB players of their era.

