Former baseball third baseman and shortstop Alex Rodriguez is also a successful businessman. Rodriguez spent 22 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Texas Rangers (2001–2003), New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners (1994–2000).

During an interview on "The Pivot Podcast" in April 2022 with Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark, Alex Rodriguez revealed some personal details. The legendary former New York Yankees player explained that since Miami's MLB franchise wasn't present when he was a kid, the Hurricanes could be compared to the Yankees.

On the program, Alex discussed his upbringing in Kendall, a Florida community close to the University of Miami,

"Let me take you back to the time when I grew up in Kendall. What was interesting is that right down the street we have the University of Miami."

A-Rod Opens Up on the Highs & Lows of his Career to Becoming a Business Mogul | - The Pivot Podcast

Taking you back... growing up, we didn't have Marlins... a professional baseball team. So, growing up in Miami Hurricanes was everything."

It was like our version of the new game. They were kind of have old ushers... they were in the '80s and '90s... So, finally when I made some coins... I made the baseball field."

Growing up, Rodriguez had no professional baseball team to aspire to, yet he became a superstar in the MLB.

The youth of Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez, the son of Dominican immigrants Victor and Lourdes, was born in 1975 in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. Joe and Suzy, his two half-siblings from his mother's previous marriage, were also reared with him.

His father introduced him to baseball when he was playing for a club in the Dominican Republic. The New York Mets were Rodriguez's favorite baseball club and players growing up, along with Keith Hernandez, Dale Murphy, and Cal Ripken Jr.

He was chosen as both the Gatorade National Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year and the U.S.A. Baseball Junior Player of the Year. Rodriguez was the first high school athlete to try out for the American baseball team in 1993. Rodriguez committed to playing baseball at the University of Miami by signing a letter of intent.

“It’s the consistency of work” - @kobebryant - Arod

Rodriguez, who was chosen first overall in the 1993 amateur draft at the age of 17, chose to sign with the Seattle Mariners rather than accept a baseball scholarship offer from Miami; he never played collegiate baseball.