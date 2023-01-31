New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was a star MLB player and a major part of the Yankees' success throughout his run with them. Unfortunately, A-Rod's illustrious career was marred by his PED usage, which he admitted in 2013.
Rodriguez was involved in a biogenesis drug scandal for which he was suspended from Major League Baseball for the entire 2014 season.
A-Rod once expressed regret for losing fame and fortune after being branded a PED cheat. In a 2017 interview with ESPN, Rodriguez said:
"There's so many frustrating things when you look back at that. Number one, you have a guaranteed contract for hundreds of millions of dollars. Literally, you can sit on the couch and get fat, right? How stupid can you be? ... This thing cost me over $40 million. And it cost me my reputation, and it may have cost me the Hall of Fame and a number of other things."
Rodriguez was banned for 162 games, which has been the longest suspension for any player in the MLB.
A-Rod says he wishes young players like Tatis would learn from his stupidity - Talkin' Baseball
In a June 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated, Rodriguez singled out himself for being responsible for his career's low points and the lessons they taught him:
"I fell from the Empire State Building. Nobody pushed me. I f*****g jumped. No parachute. I have no one to blame for myself. But what’s changed is, I got my **s humbled. I paid a deep penalty. I’ve learned lessons. And I’m different.”
Rodriguez spent 22 seasons in the MLB.
Why did Alex Rodriguez use PEDs?
A-Rod claimed he began taking drugs to address his chronic back pain and raise his batting average.
Alex Rodriguez: When asked for his top three pieces of career advice, what was sitting at number one? "Find Your Passion." Rodriguez admitted to steroid use. - Steve Magness
Alex Rodriguez also revealed that his cousin gave the patient the medication, which was brought in from the Dominican Republic. He merely hoped it would give him a lift in energy.