New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was a star MLB player and a major part of the Yankees' success throughout his run with them. Unfortunately, A-Rod's illustrious career was marred by his PED usage, which he admitted in 2013.

Rodriguez was involved in a biogenesis drug scandal for which he was suspended from Major League Baseball for the entire 2014 season.

A-Rod once expressed regret for losing fame and fortune after being branded a PED cheat. In a 2017 interview with ESPN, Rodriguez said:

"There's so many frustrating things when you look back at that. Number one, you have a guaranteed contract for hundreds of millions of dollars. Literally, you can sit on the couch and get fat, right? How stupid can you be? ... This thing cost me over $40 million. And it cost me my reputation, and it may have cost me the Hall of Fame and a number of other things."

Rodriguez was banned for 162 games, which has been the longest suspension for any player in the MLB.

In a June 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated, Rodriguez singled out himself for being responsible for his career's low points and the lessons they taught him:

"I fell from the Empire State Building. Nobody pushed me. I f*****g jumped. No parachute. I have no one to blame for myself. But what’s changed is, I got my **s humbled. I paid a deep penalty. I’ve learned lessons. And I’m different.”

Rodriguez spent 22 seasons in the MLB.

Why did Alex Rodriguez use PEDs?

A-Rod claimed he began taking drugs to address his chronic back pain and raise his batting average.

Alex Rodriguez also revealed that his cousin gave the patient the medication, which was brought in from the Dominican Republic. He merely hoped it would give him a lift in energy.

