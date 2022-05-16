Alex Rodriguez spotted with current flame at the Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA playoff game, caught sleeping during the viral Luka Doncic show

Former All-Star Alex Rodriguez was seen catching a quick doze during an important game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. A-Rod has been posting a lot of basketball-related content on his social media accounts. One notable example was a video of him shooting hoops at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

A-Rod, who retired from baseball in 2019, has been known to enjoy baseball and has been spotted on many occasions spectating at NBA games with friends and family. A-Rod played 22 years in the MLB for the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees,. He hit a career .290 batting average along with 696 home runs and 2,086 career RBIs.

Alex Rodriguez spotted taking a nap during NBA Game 7

Alex Rodriguez has been known to enjoy his retirement. He was spotted on Sunday night with current girlfriend Kathryn Padgett. Padgett and A-Rod have been spotted at several sporting venues, including Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A-Rod has been in basketball news quite frequently over the past several months since becoming part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021.

A-Rod seen with Padgett at the Footprint Center in Pheonix following Game Seven

Last night, Rodriguez and Padgett were at the seventh game of a second-round playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who finished this year's NBA season as the best team in the league with a record of 118-64, were looking to extend their season against the underdog Dallas Mavericks.

🌍The_Weary_Drifter🌏 @citysims Who did it better A-Rod at the Suns/Mavericks game or David Kelleher, owner of David Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in Glen Mills, Delaware County at the Sixers/Heat game? Who did it better A-Rod at the Suns/Mavericks game or David Kelleher, owner of David Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in Glen Mills, Delaware County at the Sixers/Heat game? https://t.co/p8rYCmNN4D

During a break in action, the camera focused on Alex Rodriguez and Padgett. While Padgett looked interested and immersed in the play, A-Rod was seen nodding off beside his girlfriend.

#NBAPlayoffs Is ARod sleeping during Game 7? Is ARod sleeping during Game 7? 😭#NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/fi3MQdOi4k

The game ended in a landslide 132-90 victory for the Mavericks, who upset the Suns and will now go on to play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. A-Rod will likely go on loving and watching basketball, but will maybe try to get a bit more sleep the next time he shows up courtside with his other half.

