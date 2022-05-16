Alex Rodriguez spotted with current flame at the Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA playoff game, caught sleeping during the viral Luka Doncic show

Former All-Star Alex Rodriguez was seen catching a quick doze during an important game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. A-Rod has been posting a lot of basketball-related content on his social media accounts. One notable example was a video of him shooting hoops at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
A-Rod, who retired from baseball in 2019, has been known to enjoy baseball and has been spotted on many occasions spectating at NBA games with friends and family. A-Rod played 22 years in the MLB for the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees,. He hit a career .290 batting average along with 696 home runs and 2,086 career RBIs.
Alex Rodriguez spotted taking a nap during NBA Game 7
Alex Rodriguez has been known to enjoy his retirement. He was spotted on Sunday night with current girlfriend Kathryn Padgett. Padgett and A-Rod have been spotted at several sporting venues, including Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
A-Rod has been in basketball news quite frequently over the past several months since becoming part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021.
Last night, Rodriguez and Padgett were at the seventh game of a second-round playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who finished this year's NBA season as the best team in the league with a record of 118-64, were looking to extend their season against the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
"Who did it better A-Rod at the Suns/Mavericks game or David Kelleher, owner of David Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in Glen Mills, Delaware County at the Sixers/Heat game?" - @ The_Weary_Drifter
During a break in action, the camera focused on Alex Rodriguez and Padgett. While Padgett looked interested and immersed in the play, A-Rod was seen nodding off beside his girlfriend.
"Is ARod sleeping during Game 7?" - @ TSN
The game ended in a landslide 132-90 victory for the Mavericks, who upset the Suns and will now go on to play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. A-Rod will likely go on loving and watching basketball, but will maybe try to get a bit more sleep the next time he shows up courtside with his other half.