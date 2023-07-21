Alex Rodriguez once swept ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez off her feet with a $5,000,000 engagement ring 

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement on March 9, 2019, by posting a picture of the stunning diamond after dating for two years. According to gem specialists, the ring's estimated value is $5 million.

A-Rod took three days to practice for the proposal. He "wanted the sunset to be perfect."

Rodriguez didn't want to give away too much information during his late-night appearance, but he said that he was "nervous" and "excited" to propose to the 49-year-old musician.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lopez was dropping hints for a proposal, releasing a song titled "El Anillo," which translates to "The Ring," and was filming a movie titled "Marry Me," which led the former athlete to remark that he knew he "was in some trouble."

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

The former New York Yankees slugger, Alex Rodriguez, and Jennifer Lopez brought their respective children from prior unions together to form a blended family.

The two were frequently spotted supporting the other's kids at their children's sporting activities, dance recitals and school concerts. Emme and Maximilian Lopez were twins, born in 2008, during her marriage to Marc Anthony. Likewise, Alex Rodriguez has two kids from his first marriage to Cynthia Scurtis: Natasha and Ella.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2019 after A-Rod got down on one knee in the Bahamas for J.Lo. But in April 2021, the two stopped working together. Lopez reconnected with Rodriguez just a few months after they split.

Lopez had previously dated Ben Affleck. Fans were overjoyed to find that the couple had gotten engaged a second time by April 2022.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence