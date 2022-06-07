Alex Rodriguez, Tiger Woods, and Peyton Manning saved their careers from injuries by consulting the same reconditioning guru

What do superstars Alex Rodriguez, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning have in common? Well, besides the fact that the three of them are elite athletes and legends in their own respective sports, the trio shares another commonality.

All three of these men have consulted the same reconditioning expert. Rodriguez, Woods, and Manning all relied on the help of this individual at critical junctures in their careers when they faced career-threatening injuries or challenging physical issues. Luckily, each of them was able to work with a man named Bill Knowles, who helped them all, as well as many others, regain top form.

Alex Rodriguez among famous athletes to have used reconditioning guru Bill Knowles

Little is known about Bill Knowles' personal life. However, as a self-styled performance guru, Knowles advocates and practices a holistic approach to helping athletes recover. Knowles typically focuses on leg muscle issues, or as he prefers to call it, the lower extremity.

NewsOnePlace.com @newsoneplace (Mail Online): #American rehab guru says Latrell Mitchell is such a talented athlete he could make it in the #NFL : Bill Knowles - the American rehab guru who worked on Latrell Mitchell's troublesome hamstrings in Philadelphia - .. newsoneplace.com/37894412112/nf… (Mail Online):#American rehab guru says Latrell Mitchell is such a talented athlete he could make it in the #NFL : Bill Knowles - the American rehab guru who worked on Latrell Mitchell's troublesome hamstrings in Philadelphia - .. newsoneplace.com/37894412112/nf…

"(Mail Online): #American rehab guru says Latrell Mitchell is such a talented athlete he could make it in the#NFL: Bill Knowles - the American rehab guru who worked on Latrell Mitchell's troublesome hamstrings in Philadelphia - ..@ News One Place. Com

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Bill Knowles sees the lower extremities as the "symphony" of the leg coming together to produce movement and complete tasks as the basis of the modern athlete. His devotion to solving leg problems that athletes might encounter has resulted in visits from several athletes.

The biggest name in the baseball world to have seen Mr. Knowles is former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez, known for his ability to get around the bases, was known to pay visits to Bill Knowles during and after his long career.

CODE NRL @codenrl



Knowles has rejuvenated the careers of the biggest names in world sport, including Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Jonny Wilkinson.



✍️ Latrell Mitchell has packed his bags for a trip to meet Philadelphia-based miracle worker Bill Knowles: bit.ly/3FrIKwV Knowles has rejuvenated the careers of the biggest names in world sport, including Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Jonny Wilkinson.✍️ @DaveRic1 Latrell Mitchell has packed his bags for a trip to meet Philadelphia-based miracle worker Bill Knowles: bit.ly/3FrIKwV ◀️Knowles has rejuvenated the careers of the biggest names in world sport, including Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Jonny Wilkinson.✍️ @DaveRic1 https://t.co/7ef6VLQ0WW

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"Latrell Mitchell has packed his bags for a trip to meet Philadelphia-based miracle worker Bill Knowles: Knowles has rejuvenated the careers of the biggest names in world sport, including Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Jonny Wilkinson." - @ Code NRL

Knowles has conditioned a wide array of athletes from across several different sports. He is as comfortable with English football players as he is with American football players. Knowles may have the Midas touch when it comes to helping the athletes that he consults, it is sure to come with a very shiny price tag.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far