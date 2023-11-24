Alex Rodriguez unveils pre-Thanksgiving fitness challenge on Instagram, promises special gifts for winners

Alex Rodriguez, the famed Yankees legend, is an outgoing person who is heavily active on his social media handles. Despite having three times won the title of American League Most Valuable Player and a World Series championship under his belt, A-Rod's current objectives tied down to his fitness routine are drastically different. Rodriguez emphasizes staying fit to indulge in his favorite pastime activities while keeping a clear headspace for positive thoughts.

A-Rod shares his pre-Thanksgiving Day workout regime.

A-Rod can be seen in the video doing pull-ups nonstop, as the caption of the song reads "Thanksgiving Challenge" and "50 pull-ups before dinner." The 48-year-old retired from Major League Baseball in 2016. He has since emerged as one of the sport's most well-known vocal analysts. You can catch him on TV with fellow former stars Derek Jeter and David Oritz, as Fox covers the MLB regular season and postseason.

The former Yankee doesn't need to train or eat as much as he did when he was a player, but he still follows a strict diet and exercise regimen. He used to consume a lot of steak, potatoes, rice, and beans throughout up to six or seven meals a day while playing in the MLB.

He now only eats three to four meals daily, along with a protein shake. In addition, he always has water, eggs, salad, hummus and fruits in his refrigerator.

Alex Rodriguez loves to keep himself in shape and trains regularly

The ability to improvise is another crucial quality of a successful athlete. When Alex Rodriguez began garnering recognition, he was an excellent runner who could always steal bases because he had a keen sense of the game and took advantage of catcher and pitcher mismatches. He was an avid hitter who loved to drop bombs on almost all of his opponents.

He exclaimed that he likes to modify his peanut butter sandwich by using some cured turkey meat, demonstrating that he is not scared to wing it when it comes to his favorite cuisine. A strict but doable exercise regimen puts the 48-year-old sportscaster and broadcaster in peak condition, as he still works in the MLB.

