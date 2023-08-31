Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez walks his followers through their first lunch meeting story with mentor Warren Buffett in a video he uploaded on his Instagram page. Buffett was one of the world's most successful investors.

Rodriguez agreed to a record-breaking $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2000, but the team needed to insure the contract, which was the most expensive clause to finalize the deal.

A-Rod was unaware that Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who owned insurance firms and a lifelong sports enthusiast, stepped up at the crucial moment. He said:

"Tom Hicks was looking for insurance company...had one lifeline [Warren Buffet]".

After getting insured, the player cold-called Buffet, and his assistant told him to fly down to Omaha to have lunch with him. That's how their friendship started.

Alex Rodriguez's way of living

A former MLB player, Alex Rodriguez, has put his health programs first over the past year. He adopted a revolutionary strategy that essentially entails acceleration while slowing down.

The Yankees star works out in various ways from eight to noon, including lifting, yoga, and spinning. If he isn't working out, he will spend that time on relaxing pursuits like sauna sessions or meditation.

He only works from 12 to 6 in the afternoon before going home to spend time with his family. His routine enables him to prioritize his health before work and adopt an active lifestyle.

In Alex's opinion, the most significant investment you can make is in your own self-care. If you're in good physical and mental health, you'll perform better at the job, in business, and in other areas, including as a parent or employee. You'll also have better stamina, mental acuity, and endurance.