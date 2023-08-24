The Yankees were three outs away from sweeping the rejuvenated Red Sox in game four of the 2004 ALCS, and the Red Sox won it in the 12th. The Yankees squandered another chance to win the series the following night in game five, which the Red Sox eventually won in the 14th inning.

The Red Sox also prevailed in game six, but Alex Rodriguez made a contentious decision. When Alex went up to bat, he glared at the pitcher. With a long swing that just nicked the ball and sent a dribbler to Arroyo's left, he leaped at the first pitch after exhaling, stepping into the box. When the pitcher caught it, he quickly ran to Alex's base.

He placed his glove on Alex's arm, and Alex swatted the ball out of the glove like a cat pawing at yarn. On the play, Jeter sped home to trim the Boston lead to 4-3. Alex was on second base, and Yankee Stadium shook from the crowd's noise.

The "triumph" Alex experienced was brief. He was called out for interfering after the umpires conferred. Jeter was told to return to first base after a run was erased from the scoreboard. Later, after game six, Alex pretended to be shocked by the interference call in the locker room. He pretended to be ignorant of the law. He presented an expression of disbelief at what had happened. He moved.

He told a reporter, "I'll even cheat to win."

The Red Sox were the feel-good story of the postseason and possibly the decade. However, that one play resulted in Alex Rodriguez being called a bush-league player, which is the ultimate insult for someone who is self-obsessed.

Alex Rodriguez's MLB career

Alex Rodriguez is a former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman from the United States. He is also a businessman and philanthropist. Rodriguez spent 22 MLB seasons with the New York Yankees (2004–2016), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and Seattle Mariners (1994–2000).

In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. He is a part-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. One of the most anticipated prospects in baseball at the time of his professional debut, Rodriguez is regarded as one of the game's all-time greats.