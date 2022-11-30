New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and WWE star Torrie Wilson were in a relationship for three years between 2011-2015 before calling it quits.

As per Page Six, Rodriguez was often spotted flirting with other women while dating Wilson. It was A-Rod's lack of commitment to her that led to the end of their long-term relationship of three years. One source said:

"Alex and Torrie would fight over his flirtations with other women, and he wasn’t ready to settle down again."

E! News @enews A-Rod is back on the market: Alex Rodriguez and Torrie Wilson have split after three years of dating. eonli.ne/1F6QtKL A-Rod is back on the market: Alex Rodriguez and Torrie Wilson have split after three years of dating. eonli.ne/1F6QtKL

Another Page Six insider mentioned how Rodriguez's closeness to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis must have played a crucial role in the breakup.

Next, Alex Rodriguez went on to date the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

After parting ways with WWE diva Torrie Wilson, Rodriguez went on to date the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Anne Wojcicki, in 2016.

He and Wojcicki made their relationship official at the 2016 Met Gala.

"Alex and tech CEO Anne Wojcicki make their relationship official at the Met Gala." - E! News

However, the duo called it quits in less than a year.

"Report: Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki have called it quits." - Boston Herald

Rodriguez has since dated global superstar Jennifer Lopez (2017-2021) and 25-year-old fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett (January 2022 - September 2022).

A-Rod is currently dating Canada-based fitness expert and mother of two, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

