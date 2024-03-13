Alex Verdugo pays tribute to Yankees icons with custom Air Jordan cleats featuring retired jersey numbers.

Earlier this offseason, the New York Yankees acquired Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox. And it didn't take that long for him to endear the Yankee fanbase.

Verdugo has been known to put out customised cleats since his playing time with the Dodgers. He carried this tradition when he went to the Red Sox and now he continues here in the pinstripes.

Throughout the ongoing preseason, Alex Verdugo wore multiple pairs of Air Jordan cleats in different varieties. However, his recent cleat might be the most special among all.

Recently, Verdugo can be seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 High in a white and navy colorway. However, that's not all. It also featured retired jersey numbers of former Yankee legends and Yankee Stadium's logo.

On the side of the right foot sneaker, one can see No. 42 twice (Mariano Rivera and Jackie Robinson), No. 44 (Reggie Jackson), No. 46 (Andy Pettitte), No. 49 (Ron Guidry) and No. 51 (Bernie Williams).

It may not be visible in the above picture but even at the midsole of the right foot and lateral side of the left foot, there are jersey numbers of former legends. These custom cleats were prepared by True Blue, which is run by Billy Hobbs.

Alex Verdugo's initial 'mad' reaction turned 'welcoming' by the Yankees clubhouse

When the Boston Red Sox traded Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees in the first week of December, he was furious, knowing that he was going to be traded to arch-rivals.

"The general reaction [when I was traded] was, you know, mad. I was hot," Verdugo said. "I was like, 'Man, they really sent me to the rivals, the Yankees.'"

However, when big names from the Yankees started reaching him to welcome him, his anger melted into kindness.

"Having guys reach out—(Aaron) Judge, (Giancarlo) Stanton, Gerrit Cole, and (Anthony) Rizzo—just these guys all started reaching out and welcoming me to the team. It got me excited," Verdugo said.

Moreover, Alex Verdugo, known to have a beard, complied with the Yankees facial hair policy and shaved right away.

The upcoming 2024 season will be important for the Yankees as they look to end their World Series drought since 2009.

