New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was a star player, but his MLB career was blemished by his involvement in the Biogensis PED scandal.

Alex Rodriguez did not confess to using PEDs; instead, he said:

"All my years in New York have been clean, " Rodriguez said.

Alex Rodriguez revealed to federal agents that, in 2014, he had been told by Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch that many of his teammates and even one All-star player were also using performance-enhancing drugs. The All-Star never tested positive for PEDs and was not named in the story.

Alex Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season by an MLB independent arbitrator for his PED use and for attempting to obstruct the MLB's investigation into him and his ties to the Biogenesis performance-enhancing doping scandal.

Alex Rodriguez gave the agents those names when he met with two assistant U.S. Department of Justice attorneys and seven Drug Enforcement Administration agents back on January 29, 2014.

In addition, Rodriguez also reported to the DEA investigators that:

"I first met Bosch, in the summer of 2010, and that meeting was arranged by Alex's cousin, Yuri Sucart. Sucart was the middleman between me and Bosch."

He further added that Sucart demanded $5 million, and in exchange, Sucart:

"would not disclose Rodriguez's relationship with Bosch to MLB."

One A-Rod team member told ESPN:

"Everybody knew that, once the DEA required an interview of Alex, it was game over, because he was going to have to admit to everything he did."

Back then, Alex told the DEA how he and Bosch were connected, the interview also revealed other well-known athletes previously unknown to be in the investigative record.

Alex Rodriguez's background

Alex Rodriguez, also known as "A-Rod," is a former baseball shortstop and third baseman. He has played 22 seasons in the MLB for the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

Rodriguez was a noted power hitter who was considered one of the greatest talents in the history of the sport.

Despite his recurrent All-Star status, Alex Rodriguez had long been one of the game's most divisive players, and in 2014, he was 38 years old, with a reputation in shambles as he prepared to forego $25 million in pay from the New York Yankees. His career was overshadowed by his use of performance-enhancing drugs.