"Always so meaningful to work for a company that supports women" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton opens up about new ad campaign with Anne Klein

Since beginning her career in 2008, Kate Upton has featured on the covers of high-profile publications like GQ, Sports Illustrated, and Vanity Fair. Recently, Upton was part of an advertisement campaign that combined her dual loves, fashion and philanthropy.

In a recent interview appearance on "Good Morning America," Upton spoke about her recent role in a campaign for designer clothing outlet Anne Klein. The fashion scholarship fund aims to provide opportunities for women in the fashion industry. Speaking about her role, Upton said:

"It is always so meaningful to work for a company that supports women."

Married to Houston Astros star Justin Verlander since November 2017, Upton has, time and again, proved that she is her own woman. In addition to her dozens of modeling achievements, Upton announced her brand ambassadorship for Vosa Spirits last year. Based in her home state of Michigan, Vosa manufactures canned cocktail beverages.

During the COVID-19 crisis of 2020, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander resolved to forward their MLB emergency paycheck to those in need. The pair embarked on a multi-week campaign in which several organizations were selected to receive the funds.

The pair married in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. Their vows were recited mere days after Verlander's Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series. In 2018, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Genevieve, into the world.

Kate Upton's husband Justin Verlander remains a league-wide pitching authority

A concurrent MVP and Cy Young winner during his time with the Detroit Tigers, the 41-year-old Verlander seems to have done it all over the course of his time in the league. Now sidelined with injury, Verlander recently spoke about the "pandemic" of pitching injuries, telling CBS:

"I think the biggest thing is that the style of pitching has changed so much. Everyone is throwing the ball as hard as they possibly can and spinning the ball as hard as they possibly can."

Regarded for their status, but also their selflessness, Verlander and Upton are likely to remain one of modern pop culture's top power couples for years to come.

