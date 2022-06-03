"Always said he should be a full time fantasy baseball commissioner." "Angels should DFA Trout and sign Cano" - Mike Trout struck with bad luck in recent outings, MLB Reddit roasts the superstar

It is an undisputed fact at this point to declare Mike Trout one of the greatest baseball players of his generation. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player is on pace to reach 1,500 hits this season, has a career OPS of 1.003, and is the face of the Los Angeles Angels. In his first season back from a calf injury that ended his 2021 season, Mike Trout is making a case for a fourth Most Valuable Player Award. However, the way Trout is dominating is unconventional by his standards. Presently, Mike Trout is on pace to strike out over 150 times this season, while also being on pace to have the fewest walks in his Major League career. Brent McGuire pointed out that Trout has averaged, at least, one strikeout per game since May 1.

Brent Maguire @bmags94 Mike Trout has struck out three times today. Since May 1st, Trout is striking out in exactly a third of his plate appearances. Only three qualified hitters have struck out more in that span.



While Mike Trout is still performing at a high level, the strikeouts have become a talking point around the league.

Baseball fans on Reddit took the rare opportunity to roast superstar outfielder Mike Trout for his high strikeout rate last month

It's not often people get a chance to criticize a player as talented as Mike Trout, so fans on Reddit took their best shots at the face of the LA Angels. Fans started with pointing out the peculiarity of the recent slide from the four-time MVP.

"Trout has a higher strikeout rate this year than Judge lol" -Constant_Gardner11

Other fans went straight for the jokes.

"Angels should just DFA Trout and sign Canó"- doodoo_train

"Guess he can always fall back on that meteorology career"- Dr_Hannibal_Lecter

"Always said he should be a full time fantasy commissioner" -gamesforlife69

Some took the time to point out that, even though it is peculiar for Trout to be striking out so often, he's still putting up stellar numbers as he has a slugging percentage of .636.

"damn what a bum. only a .971 ops in May too. DFA immediately." - sadlytheguyisnogood

However, other fans truly got to the bottom of the issue through deductive reasoning. The real reason for his strikeout streak? Flipping his bat after his young son Beckham Trout a few weeks ago in an attempt to break out of his slump.

"Struggling since bat flipping the sh** out of his son. Coincidence? I think not!" - The-Pharcyde

The LA Angels are currently six games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.

