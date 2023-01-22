Goose Gossage, a member of the Hall of Fame, once blasted Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays for his postseason celebrations of home runs in 2016. Gossage referred to Bautista as a "disgrace to the game" in a foul-mouthed interview in Tampa.

Gossage laid into Bautista for breaking one of baseball’s unwritten rules after his empathetic bat flip.

“Bautista is a f—ing disgrace to the game,” Gossage told ESPN. “He’s embarrassing to all the Latin players, whoever played before him, throwing his bat and acting like a fool, like all those guys in Toronto. Cespedes, same thing.”

“He’s entitled to his opinion,” Bautista said. “I don’t agree with him whatsoever. I’ve never talked to him. I don’t know him. Whatever reason or agenda he’s on is fine with me. I’m not going to start picking a fight, let alone with a Hall of Famer.”

On Twitter, however, Bautista used a lighter tone.

Jose Bautista @JoeyBats19 "If you ain't got no haters you ain't poppin'..." Rico Richie "If you ain't got no haters you ain't poppin'..." Rico Richie

The controversy over "showboating" and alleged "home-run pimping" sparked by Bautista's bat flip erupted between traditionalists who contended that extravagant celebrations were disrespectful to the game and those who praised the flare and thrill of Bautista's big moment.

Who doesn’t love bat flips and celebrations? Here’s what Ben Verlander tweeted last year.

I believe you can do all that while not showing up your opponent. Disagree with me if you want. I mean the name of my show is Jacoby 🦕 @EzOutJacoby Ppl like Ben Verlander who have very large audiences denouncing this exciting style of play is why baseball will never be as popular as it’s counterparts twitter.com/BenVerlander/s… Ppl like Ben Verlander who have very large audiences denouncing this exciting style of play is why baseball will never be as popular as it’s counterparts twitter.com/BenVerlander/s… First off. I LOVE celebrations. Bat flips. Do a damn cartwheel around the bases for all I care. Make baseball funI believe you can do all that while not showing up your opponent. Disagree with me if you want. I mean the name of my show is @FlippinBatsPod . Celebrate all you want twitter.com/EzOutJacoby/st… First off. I LOVE celebrations. Bat flips. Do a damn cartwheel around the bases for all I care. Make baseball funI believe you can do all that while not showing up your opponent. Disagree with me if you want. I mean the name of my show is @FlippinBatsPod. Celebrate all you want twitter.com/EzOutJacoby/st…

Respected for his role in pivotal games, Gossage has been used seven times as the last one out to seal a division, league, or World Series victory. Before Mariano Rivera surpassed him in 2008, his eight reliever All-Star selections stood as a record; he was also chosen once as a starter. In 2008, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He currently works in broadcasting.

Bautista was traded to the Blue Jays

In August 2008, Bautista was traded to the Blue Jays. He broke through with ten home runs in September 2009 after modifying his swing.

Toronto Blue Jays v Oakland Athletics

In addition to leading or ranking in the top ten in various offensive single-season and career categories during the Blue Jays' history, Bautista was selected four times as the American League's Most Valuable Player.

