"And I am still starving" - Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez's latest Instagram blog reveals realities of 'life as a college dad' with daughter Natasha

Although he is best known for his high-achieving and highly polarizing MLB career, Alex Rodriguez has different priorities these days. A proud father of two, the 48-year-old often shares snippets of his family life via social media.

Recently, Rodriguez was at the University of Michigan, where his eldest daughter Natasha studies. Via a post on his Instagram page, A-Rod shared a vlog update in which he complains about being "starving" as he searches for a meal with his 19-year-old daughter.

"Life as a college dad. Love you @thenatasharodriguez!" - AROD

In the post, Alex Rodriguez claims that he flew in to visit Natasha, only to be dragged along to complete a list of chores. Despite his hungry state, A-Rod chided Natasha for spending time doing laundry and shopping at Trader Joe's instead of scouting out a nice restaurant to have dinner.

The iconic career of Alex Rodriguez

A first-round draft pick in 1993, Alex Rodriguez began his long and controversial career as a member of the Seattle Mariners. In 1996, his first full season with the club, the Florida-native hit .358, winning the AL Batting Title as well as a Silver Slugger.

However, due to Rodriguez's attitude, he soon found himself on the wrong side of many of his teammates. In 2003, he was shipped to the Texas Rangers, where he would hit .298/.396/.600 with 118 RBIs and a league-best 47 home runs to win the first of his three MVP awards.

During his time playing for the Rangers, A-Rod met Cynthia Scurtis, who he married in 2002. In 2004, Natasha was born, followed by his youngest daughter, Ella, who followed in 2008. Mere months after the birth of their second child, A-Rod and Scurtis were divorced.

"Alex Rodriguez With Daughters Natasha and Ella During Italian Vacation. #alexrodriguez #vacations #italian" - hotgossipnewz

After joining the New York Yankees in 2004, Rodriguez won two more MVP awards. However, he was suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season on account of revelations of PED use. The scandal did severe damage to A-Rod's reputation and has contributed to the fact that he has not yet been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

