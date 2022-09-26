"Angel Hernandez is the worst ump in MLB" "All Jake does is cry" - New York Mets fans divided after heated argument between Jacob deGrom and Angel Hernandez

Things got chippy between Jacob deGrom and umpire Angel Hernandez during the New York Mets' game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. In the first inning, deGrom was seen arguing with Hernandez in-between pitches.

DeGrom is usually composed on the mound. But he had just allowed four runs in the inning to a soft-hitting A's team. He felt like he was getting squeezed by some questionable calls from Hernandez behind the plate.

Jacob deGrom and Angel Hernandez had some words after deGrom took issues with Hernandez's strike zone:

It is no suprise that Angel Hernandez was involved in this controversy. Hernandez is infamous for making questionable calls behind the plate. Many regard him as the worst umpire in Major League Baseball.





It is safe to say that deGrom was a bit agitated due to his performance yesterday. He had one of the worst starts of his career.

Jacob deGrom allowed five runs in just four innings pitched. He also gave up six hits and walked four during the outing. He dropped to 5-3 on the season.



This was definitely a tough loss for the New York Mets as they are in the battle for first place in the National League East. They hold a tight 2.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves with eight games left on their regular season schedule.

The New York Mets have just three series left to play to round out the regular season. This includes a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves on the road from September 30-October 2. This series will likely decide the outcome of the National League East. If the Mets prevail, they will most likely win the division.

A look into Jacob deGrom's oustanding MLB career with the New York Mets

New York Mets v Oakland Athletics

Since entering the league back in 2014, Jacob deGrom has easily been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Through 208 starts with New York, deGrom has posted an 82-56 record with just a 2.52 ERA. He also has 1596 strikeouts in 1320 innings pitched. He is one of the few pitchers with a career WHIP of under 1.00.

His efforts have earned him multiple accolades throughout the years. After having just a 2.69 ERA in 2014, he won NL Rookie of the Year. In 2015, deGrom earned his first of four All-Star appearances and reached the World Series. He also won back-to-back NL Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019.



Jacob deGrom will have the ability to opt-out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He is slated to make $30.5 million in 2023, but could make a lot more on the open market.

The Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers are among the teams that will aggressively pursue him if he chooses to go the free agent route.

