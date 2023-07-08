Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning had a night to forget after being taken to the stands by the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Perhaps more worrying for the Angels was that their 11-4 loss in the season opener was their fourth straight defeat in the MLB.

Canning spoke to the media after the game, admitting to his struggles on the field and vowed to come back stronger after the All-Star break.

Griffin Canning was selected by the LA Angels in the 2017 MLB Draft and went on to make his debut in 2019. After missing the entire 2022 season and most of the 2021 season due to a back injury, Canning had a decent 6-4 record with a 4.62 ERA this season.

However, things did not go well for him in the Freeway Series opener on Friday.

Canning started the evening by giving away a home run in the first and did not fare any better in the second, giving away another homer. The right-handed pitcher ended the night by giving away five hits and four runs in less than three innings, having to be pulled out in the middle of the third.

He admitted to his disappointing performance and assured everyone of his commitment to come back stronger:

“We’re in a little rut, but it’s a long season,” Griffin Canning said. “We’ll try to right the ship tomorrow and get our minds off things over the All-Star break and come back ready to go."

Griffin Canning is unable to turn the Angels' fortunes as LA team falls to fourth straight defeat

Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers marked the Los Angeles Angels' fourth straight defeat in the MLB. They have now lost eight of their last nine games, dropping back to .500 with a 45-45 record, and currently find themselves in fourth place in their division.

The only good news is the upcoming All-Star break, which will give them some time to compose and come back stronger. Only time will tell if they are able to use the break to turn their season around.

