Shohei Ohtani, a two-way standout for the Los Angeles Angels, had to leave early in Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. The reason was a blister on his pitching hand's middle finger. In light of the injury, Shohei Ohtani predicted he would not pitch in the All-Star Game the following week.

Shohei Ohtani told through an interpreter:

“It’s going to be pretty tough. As of now, I’m planning on not pitching.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The bottom of the sixth inning saw the right-handed Ohtani removed from the game after giving up back-to-back home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth on three pitches. This was the first time in star player's career. When he left the pitch with a trainer, the Angels were down 5-1 to the Padres.

Ohtani's scheduled start was delayed by a day due to a problem with his fingernail, which cracked on the same finger as the blister. The Angels called on Jo Adell to pinch hit for him when his slot in the order reappeared in the top of the ninth inning, but he did not reenter the lineup as a designated hitter.

A big blow to the Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout has a broken hamate bone and will probably be out for six to eight weeks. A fractured hamate bone in his left hand at the plate caused Mike Trout to leave Monday's 10-3 loss to the Padres early.

In the following lineup, Mickey Moniak, a former No. 1 pick, took Trout's place. Moniak then ended the at-bat by striking out.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels player

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the salaries of Ohtani, Rendon, and Trout account for 44% of the Angels' payroll. After Ohtani's injury, the manager of the Angels, Phil Nevin, stated that he didn't think the blister would significantly affect Ohtani's future hitting abilities.

Poll : 0 votes