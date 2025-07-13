Angels vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 13, 2025

The LA Angels will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of their three-game series on Sunday. The first two games in this series were both won by Los Angeles with scores of 6-5 and 10-5, respectively, and it will be the favorite to complete the sweep today. The first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium.
Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at some important details like prediction, lineups, odds, injuries and picks.
Angels vs. Diamondbacks prediction
The LA Angels outclassed the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5 in Game 2 on Saturday night, with the likes of Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto shining with their hitting. Japanese pitcher Yusei Kikuchi was effective from the mound for the Angels.
Given that Los Angeles will again field these in-form players and also has home advantage, it is the favorite to win. Furthermore, the team is on a three-game winning streak, whereas the Diamondbacks are on a three-game losing streak.
Score Prediction: Angels 6, Diamondbacks 5
Projected Lineups
Los Angeles
- Z Neto (R) SS
- N Schanuel (L) 1B
- M Trout (R) DH
- T Ward (R) LF
- J Adell (R) CF
- Y Moncada (S) 3B
- J Soler (R) RF
- T d'Arnaud (R) C
- L Rengifo (S) 2B
- José Soriano (R) SP
Arizona
- K Marte (S) 2B
- C Carroll (L) RF
- L Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
- E Suárez (R) 3B
- J Naylor (L) 1B
- R Grichuk (R) DH
- J McCann (R) C
- A Thomas (L) CF
- G Perdomo (S) SS
- Merrill Kelly (R) SP
Odds
Moneyline: Los Angeles (-129), Arizona (+108)
Run Line: Los Angeles (+1.5), Arizona (-1.5)
Total: Los Angeles (Under 9), Arizona (Over 9)
Injuries
Los Angeles
- Chris Taylor (10 Day Injury List) - Hand
- Hunter Strickland (60 Day Injury List) - Shoulder
- Christian Moore (10 Day Injury List) - Thumb
- Ben Joyce (60 Day Injury List) - Shoulder
- Robert Stephenson (15 Day Injury List) - Biceps
- Anthony Rendón (60 Day Injury List) - Hip
Arizona
- Pavin Smith (10 Day Injury List) - Oblique
- Gabriel Moreno (10 Day Injury List) - Hand
- Jalen Beeks (15 Day Injury List) - Back
- Shelby Miller (15 Day Injury List) - Forearm
- Ryan Thompson (15 Day Injury List) - Scapular Strain
- Justin Martinez (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
- Corbin Burnes (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
- Ildemaro Vargas (10 Day Injury List) - Foot
- A.J. Puk (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
- Cristian Mena (60 Day Injury List) - Shoulder
- Tommy Henry (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
- Christian Montes De Oca (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
- Jordan Montgomery (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
- Blake Walston (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
Pick
Before heading into the All-Star break, the LA Angels will be highly motivated to win the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This, mixed with the recent performances of Los Angeles and its players, seems to make the team a safe pick for Sunday's game.