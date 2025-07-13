  • home icon
Angels vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 13, 2025

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Jul 13, 2025 12:47 GMT
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty
Angels vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 13, 2025

The LA Angels will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of their three-game series on Sunday. The first two games in this series were both won by Los Angeles with scores of 6-5 and 10-5, respectively, and it will be the favorite to complete the sweep today. The first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium.

Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at some important details like prediction, lineups, odds, injuries and picks.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks prediction

The LA Angels outclassed the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5 in Game 2 on Saturday night, with the likes of Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto shining with their hitting. Japanese pitcher Yusei Kikuchi was effective from the mound for the Angels.

Given that Los Angeles will again field these in-form players and also has home advantage, it is the favorite to win. Furthermore, the team is on a three-game winning streak, whereas the Diamondbacks are on a three-game losing streak.

Score Prediction: Angels 6, Diamondbacks 5

Projected Lineups

Los Angeles

  • Z Neto (R) SS
  • N Schanuel (L) 1B
  • M Trout (R) DH
  • T Ward (R) LF
  • J Adell (R) CF
  • Y Moncada (S) 3B
  • J Soler (R) RF
  • T d'Arnaud (R) C
  • L Rengifo (S) 2B
  • José Soriano (R) SP

Arizona

  • K Marte (S) 2B
  • C Carroll (L) RF
  • L Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
  • E Suárez (R) 3B
  • J Naylor (L) 1B
  • R Grichuk (R) DH
  • J McCann (R) C
  • A Thomas (L) CF
  • G Perdomo (S) SS
  • Merrill Kelly (R) SP
Odds

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-129), Arizona (+108)

Run Line: Los Angeles (+1.5), Arizona (-1.5)

Total: Los Angeles (Under 9), Arizona (Over 9)

Injuries

Los Angeles

  • Chris Taylor (10 Day Injury List) - Hand
  • Hunter Strickland (60 Day Injury List) - Shoulder
  • Christian Moore (10 Day Injury List) - Thumb
  • Ben Joyce (60 Day Injury List) - Shoulder
  • Robert Stephenson (15 Day Injury List) - Biceps
  • Anthony Rendón (60 Day Injury List) - Hip

Arizona

  • Pavin Smith (10 Day Injury List) - Oblique
  • Gabriel Moreno (10 Day Injury List) - Hand
  • Jalen Beeks (15 Day Injury List) - Back
  • Shelby Miller (15 Day Injury List) - Forearm
  • Ryan Thompson (15 Day Injury List) - Scapular Strain
  • Justin Martinez (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
  • Corbin Burnes (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
  • Ildemaro Vargas (10 Day Injury List) - Foot
  • A.J. Puk (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
  • Cristian Mena (60 Day Injury List) - Shoulder
  • Tommy Henry (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
  • Christian Montes De Oca (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
  • Jordan Montgomery (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
  • Blake Walston (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow
Pick

Before heading into the All-Star break, the LA Angels will be highly motivated to win the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This, mixed with the recent performances of Los Angeles and its players, seems to make the team a safe pick for Sunday's game.

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

