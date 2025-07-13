Angels vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 13, 2025

The LA Angels will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of their three-game series on Sunday. The first two games in this series were both won by Los Angeles with scores of 6-5 and 10-5, respectively, and it will be the favorite to complete the sweep today. The first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium.

Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at some important details like prediction, lineups, odds, injuries and picks.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks prediction

The LA Angels outclassed the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5 in Game 2 on Saturday night, with the likes of Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto shining with their hitting. Japanese pitcher Yusei Kikuchi was effective from the mound for the Angels.

Given that Los Angeles will again field these in-form players and also has home advantage, it is the favorite to win. Furthermore, the team is on a three-game winning streak, whereas the Diamondbacks are on a three-game losing streak.

Score Prediction: Angels 6, Diamondbacks 5

Projected Lineups

Los Angeles

Z Neto (R) SS

N Schanuel (L) 1B

M Trout (R) DH

T Ward (R) LF

J Adell (R) CF

Y Moncada (S) 3B

J Soler (R) RF

T d'Arnaud (R) C

L Rengifo (S) 2B

José Soriano (R) SP

Arizona

K Marte (S) 2B

C Carroll (L) RF

L Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

E Suárez (R) 3B

J Naylor (L) 1B

R Grichuk (R) DH

J McCann (R) C

A Thomas (L) CF

G Perdomo (S) SS

Merrill Kelly (R) SP

Odds

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-129), Arizona (+108)

Run Line: Los Angeles (+1.5), Arizona (-1.5)

Total: Los Angeles (Under 9), Arizona (Over 9)

Injuries

Los Angeles

Chris Taylor (10 Day Injury List) - Hand

Hunter Strickland (60 Day Injury List) - Shoulder

Christian Moore (10 Day Injury List) - Thumb

Ben Joyce (60 Day Injury List) - Shoulder

Robert Stephenson (15 Day Injury List) - Biceps

Anthony Rendón (60 Day Injury List) - Hip

Arizona

Pavin Smith (10 Day Injury List) - Oblique

Gabriel Moreno (10 Day Injury List) - Hand

Jalen Beeks (15 Day Injury List) - Back

Shelby Miller (15 Day Injury List) - Forearm

Ryan Thompson (15 Day Injury List) - Scapular Strain

Justin Martinez (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow

Corbin Burnes (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow

Ildemaro Vargas (10 Day Injury List) - Foot

A.J. Puk (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow

Cristian Mena (60 Day Injury List) - Shoulder

Tommy Henry (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow

Christian Montes De Oca (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow

Jordan Montgomery (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow

Blake Walston (60 Day Injury List) - Elbow

Pick

Before heading into the All-Star break, the LA Angels will be highly motivated to win the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This, mixed with the recent performances of Los Angeles and its players, seems to make the team a safe pick for Sunday's game.

