Angels vs. Rangers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 15, MLB 2025

American League West Division rivals square off as the Los Angeles Angels are set to visit the Texas Rangers. This will be the first game of a three-game series.

Each team has some stars on the field, which should lead to a great matchup. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction as to how things will play out.

Angels vs. Rangers prediction

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien - Source: Imagn

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have exceeded expectations up to this point as they have gone 9-6 to begin the year. Trout has belted six home runs this season, and he has helped to pace the offense.

Yusei Kikuchi will be on the mound for the Angels in this game and is looking to turn his season around. Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA this season and will likely give up some runs.

Patrick Corbin is set to make this start for the Rangers, and the veteran has struggled with his new team. Corbin is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA this season, and he has to keep the ball in the park.

Corey Seager and the Rangers are still looking to break out on offense, and this game will provide that opportunity. Texas will do just enough damage on offense to pull out a win.

Prediction: Texas Rangers 5, Los Angeles Angels 4

Angels vs. Rangers odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Angels EVEN, Texas Rangers -120

Run Spread: Angels -1.5 (+165), Rangers +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)

Angels vs. Rangers injuries

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Ben Joyce (RHP): 15-day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Yoan Moncada (3B): 10-day IL (Right thumb sprain)

Zach Neto (SS): 10-day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-day IL (Left hip surgery)

Robert Stephenson (RHP): 60-day IL (Torn right ulnar collateral ligament)

Texas Rangers injury report

Jack Leiter (RHP): 15-day IL (Blister)

Wyatt Langford (OF): 10-day IL (Right oblique strain)

Cody Bradford (LHP): 15-day IL (Left elbow)

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-day IL (Right wrist)

Angels vs. Rangers picks

Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Texas Rangers might be coming into this game as an underdog, but they will find a way to get the job done on Tuesday. It's been a rough go for the Rangers of late, but they will bounce back and pick up a big win at home.

Money Line: Texas Rangers -120

Run Spread: Texas Rangers +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110)

