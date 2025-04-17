Angels vs. Rangers: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 17, MLB 2025

The Texas Rangers will attempt to complete the sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday when the division rivals close out their three-game set from Globe Life Field.

The first series of the year between the AL West combatants has been dominated by both pitching staffs, but that could change in the finale with rookies Jack Kochanowicz and Kumar Rocker set to square off against one another.

Angels vs. Rangers recent form and records

Los Angeles

After winning seven of their first 10 games, the Angels have struggled, picking up just two wins in their last seven to fall to 9-8 overall. While still profitable for MLB bettors—up $248 for the season—the grind of playing 14 of 17 games on the road has evidently taken a toll.

Los Angeles has scored more than three runs only once the last five times it stepped between the lines.

Texas

The series sweep at the hands of the AL West rival Seattle Mariners didn't sit well with Bruce Bochy's men evidenced by taking the first two games of this series with the Halos. In doing so, the Rangers now hold a 1.5-game lead over Los Angeles atop the division standings.

At 11-7 overall, the Rangers are currently the third-most profitable team in baseball, generating $330 in profit for $100-per-bet supporters. The entirety of that ROI has come at home, where they've won eight of nine games and netted a $583 profit.

Injuries

Los Angeles

Yoan Moncada 3B 10 Day IL - Thumb

Zach Neto SS 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Ben Joyce RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Sam Bachman RP 15 Day IL - Upper Body

Anthony Rendon 3B 60 Day IL - Hip

Robert Stephenson RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Texas

Wyatt Langford LF 10 Day IL - Oblique

Jack Leiter SP 15 Day IL - Finger

Jon Gray SP 60 Day IL - Wrist

Cody Bradford RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Josh Sborz RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Starting Pitchers

Jack Kochanowicz (1-1, 5.74 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 15 hits (3 HR) and 10 ER with a 9:6 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.

Tossed 4.2 IP of 7 hit and 6 ER ball with 1:3 K/BB ratio vs. Houston last start.

0-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 1:2 K/BB ratio in 13.0 career IP thrown vs. Texas.

0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 5:3 K/BB ratio in 10.2 IP on the road in 2025.

Kumar Rocker (0-2, 7.94 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 18 hits (2 HR) and 10 ER with a 6:4 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.

Tossed 3.1 IP of 5 hit and 3 ER ball with 2:2 K/BB ratio vs. Seattle last start.

This will be his first career start against the Los Angeles Angels.

Must-Watch Hitters

Los Angeles

Mike Trout snapped a two-game hitless streak last night with a paltry single. Though yet to run up against Kumar Rocker's stuff, the Angels' outfielder has hit all six of his home runs against right-handed pitchers.

Kumar Rocker is serving up 1.6 home runs and 3.2 walks per nine innings which means he'll likely be in a position to leave the yard. Better yet, runners will likely be on base if he does which makes his home run and hits + runs + RBIs props strong value targets.

Texas

While Corey Seager has surprisingly had his fair share of issues staring back at southpaws this season, that's been far from the case against right-handers. He's slashing .350/.409/.450/.859 against them to date with a double, home run, and 3 RBIs.

Texas' shortstop has hit safely in four straight games, going 8-for-15, with a bulk of those hits not of the extra-base variety. Look for that to change this evening.

Angels vs. Rangers Betting Odds

Thursday 4/17 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Los Angeles Angels +130 +1.5 -162 O 9.5 -110 Texas Rangers -155 -1.5 +136 U 9.5 -110

Angels vs. Rangers expert picks and game prediction

There's a reason DraftKings Sportsbook set the total for this matchup as the highest on Thursday's MLB betting slate. While both offenses have been held in check through the first two games, expect fireworks to ignite tonight in Arlington, with the big bats on both sides likely playing a major role in the final outcome.

Angels vs. Rangers Prediction: Texas Wins 8-7

