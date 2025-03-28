Angels vs White Sox: Game 2, prediction, odds and picks - March 29, MLB 2025

The Chicago White Sox opened the 2025 season with an 8-1 victory over the LA Angels in their home opener on Thursday. Coming off a record-setting 41-121 season, the White Sox are looking to rebound under new manager Will Venable.

The team's win total over/under is set at 54.5, the lowest in MLB. Jonathan Cannon will start for Chicago on Saturday as they aim for back-to-back wins and a 5-0 record in their last five meetings with the Angels.

Angels vs. White Sox recent form and records

Los Angeles moved to 0-1 for the season and down $153 for MLB bettors after failing to come through as road favorites in the season opener. The Angels proved to be one of the worst bets in the game in 2024, amassing a 63-99 overall record and finding it down over $1,500 overall. The team only managed 31 wins away from Angel Stadium, a tally that cost its supporters over $450.

Chicago won on Opening Day for the second time in the last three seasons. The 1-0 start saw it cash as +140 underdogs and start the year undefeated in front of the hometown faithful. A huge boost for White Sox fans that only saw the team win 23 of 81 games at Rate Field a season ago. An output that cost baseball bettors north of $2,500, adding to the team's $5,500 overall deficit after only winning 41 games.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitcher

Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.42 ERA in 2024)

Soriano went 4-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 56:25 K/BB ratio over 69.0 IP on the road last year

Soriano's 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 5:1 K/BB ratio in 2.0 IP thrown against the White Sox

Soriano gave up 0 hits and 0 ER in 6.0 IP with 6 K and 1 BB against Chicago in 2023

Jonathan Cannon (5-10, 4.49 ERA in 2024)

Cannon went 1-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 47:23 K/BB ratio over 65.1 IP at home last year

Cannon's 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 14:3 K/BB ratio in 2 career starts against the Angels

Cannon gave up 6 hits (2 HR) and 4 ER in 12.2 IP with 14 K and 3 BB against LAA in 2024

Must-Watch Hitters

Los Angeles

After going 0-for-2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch, MLB prop bettors will be looking to exploit Mike Trout props in the second game of this series. Value won't be had backing the 11-time All-Star in those markets, but it will across the board with Jo Adell, who tallied one of only five hits the Halos mustered in the season opener.

Many envision a breakout campaign from the center fielder. Let's put that forecast to the test and see if he can make some noise with his player props in Game 2.

Chicago

Not a single current White Sox hitter has recorded a hit against Soriano, but nearly everyone in Thursday's lineup came up with one against LA's pitching staff except for first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

Look for that to have the righty locked in and motivated to get on base, which makes his total bases prop in play for Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Angels vs. White Sox Baseball Betting Odds

Saturday 3/29 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Los Angeles Angels -140 -1.5 +160 O 8 -120 Chicago White Sox +120 +1.5 -180 U 8 +100

Angels vs. White Sox expert picks and game prediction

Utilizing odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to make MLB betting predictions, the Angels are the side to back in the second game of this series. Soriano was at his best pitching away from Anaheim last season, and he closed the spring on a high, holding the Dodgers to four hits and an ER in his final start, finishing the exhibition season with a 3.60 ERA and 21:10 K/BB ratio over 20 innings.

Cannon doesn't bring much to the table. He's a groundball specialist without a dynamic pitch that differentiates his arsenal.

Money Line: -140

Run Line: -1.5 +160

Total Runs: Over 8 -120

Angels vs. White Sox Prediction: Los Angeles Wins 7-3

