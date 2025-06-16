Angels vs Yankees: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 16, 2025

The Yankees are looking to turn a new leaf against the Angels after being swept by the Red Sox in Boston. In spite of the dominance that the team has shown this year, their sworn rivals have had their number as they've now been beaten by Boston in five of their six meetings this year.
The Angels of Anaheim, just like the Bombers, are coming off a forgettable series against the O's. The Halos looked hapless against the struggling Orioles on the road, and are now scheduled to bring their act to the Bronx against a hungry Yankee squad.
Angels vs. Yankees recent form and records
The Bombers still sit atop the AL East standings despite their stumble in Boston. They currently own a 42-28 record and a prime 21-12 record at home. In addition, Aaron Boone's men have only lost five games all season to teams with a losing record.
The Angels, meanwhile, are tucked in fourth spot in the AL West. Mike Trout's contingent has posted a 33-37 record, including an 18-21 tally on the road.
Angels vs. Yankees odds
Money Line: LAA (+171), NYY (-189)
Run Spread: LAA +1.5 (-129), NYY -1.5 (+109)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-100), U 8.5 (-119)
Angels vs. Yankees injuries
LAA injury report
- Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-day IL (hip)
- Ben Joyce (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Robert Stephenson (RP): 15-day iL (bicep)
- Chris Taylor (CF): 10-day IL (hand)
- Yoan Moncada (3B): 10-day IL (knee)
NYY injury report
- Luke Weaver (RP): Out (hamstring)
- Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 60-day IL (elbows)
- Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)
- J.T. Brubaker (SP): 60-day IL (ribs)
- Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)
Angels vs. Yankees projected lineup
LAA projected lineup
- Zach Neto (SS)
- Nolan Schanuel (1B)
- Mike Trout (DH)
- Taylor Ward (LF)
- Jorge Soler (RF)
- Logan O'Hoppe (C)
- Jo Adell (CF)
- Luis Rengifo (3B)
- Christian Moore (2B)
- Jose Soriano (SP, 4-5 | 3.86 ERA | 64 K)
NYY projected lineup
- Trent Grisham (CF)
- Ben Rice (DH)
- Aaron Judge (RF)
- Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
- Cody Bellinger (LF)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)
- Anthony Volpe (SS)
- Austin Wells (C)
- D.J. LeMahieu (2B)
- Clarke Schmidt (SP, 3-3 | 3.60 ERA | 57 K)
Angels vs. Yankees and game prediction
After a disastrous series against the Red Sox, the Bombers are primed and poised to steamroll the visitors in Game 1. Look for an aerial assault courtesy of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.
Run Line: NYY -1.5 (+109)
Total Runs: U 8.5 (-119)
Prediction: NYY wins, 6-2