  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Angels vs Yankees: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 16, 2025

Angels vs Yankees: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 16, 2025

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Jun 16, 2025 15:50 GMT
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty

The Yankees are looking to turn a new leaf against the Angels after being swept by the Red Sox in Boston. In spite of the dominance that the team has shown this year, their sworn rivals have had their number as they've now been beaten by Boston in five of their six meetings this year.

The Angels of Anaheim, just like the Bombers, are coming off a forgettable series against the O's. The Halos looked hapless against the struggling Orioles on the road, and are now scheduled to bring their act to the Bronx against a hungry Yankee squad.

Angels vs. Yankees recent form and records

The Bombers still sit atop the AL East standings despite their stumble in Boston. They currently own a 42-28 record and a prime 21-12 record at home. In addition, Aaron Boone's men have only lost five games all season to teams with a losing record.

also-read-trending Trending

The Angels, meanwhile, are tucked in fourth spot in the AL West. Mike Trout's contingent has posted a 33-37 record, including an 18-21 tally on the road.

Angels vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: LAA (+171), NYY (-189)

Run Spread: LAA +1.5 (-129), NYY -1.5 (+109)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-100), U 8.5 (-119)

Angels vs. Yankees injuries

LAA injury report

  • Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-day IL (hip)
  • Ben Joyce (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
  • Robert Stephenson (RP): 15-day iL (bicep)
  • Chris Taylor (CF): 10-day IL (hand)
  • Yoan Moncada (3B): 10-day IL (knee)

NYY injury report

  • Luke Weaver (RP): Out (hamstring)
  • Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
  • Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)
  • Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 60-day IL (elbows)
  • Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)
  • J.T. Brubaker (SP): 60-day IL (ribs)
  • Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
  • Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)

Angels vs. Yankees projected lineup

LAA projected lineup

  • Zach Neto (SS)
  • Nolan Schanuel (1B)
  • Mike Trout (DH)
  • Taylor Ward (LF)
  • Jorge Soler (RF)
  • Logan O'Hoppe (C)
  • Jo Adell (CF)
  • Luis Rengifo (3B)
  • Christian Moore (2B)
  • Jose Soriano (SP, 4-5 | 3.86 ERA | 64 K)

NYY projected lineup

  • Trent Grisham (CF)
  • Ben Rice (DH)
  • Aaron Judge (RF)
  • Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
  • Cody Bellinger (LF)
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)
  • Anthony Volpe (SS)
  • Austin Wells (C)
  • D.J. LeMahieu (2B)
  • Clarke Schmidt (SP, 3-3 | 3.60 ERA | 57 K)

Angels vs. Yankees and game prediction

After a disastrous series against the Red Sox, the Bombers are primed and poised to steamroll the visitors in Game 1. Look for an aerial assault courtesy of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Run Line: NYY -1.5 (+109)

Total Runs: U 8.5 (-119)

Prediction: NYY wins, 6-2

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications