Angels vs Yankees: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 18, 2025

The Yankees are on the verge of dropping the series to the Angels at the Bronx. The team has lost its last five fixtures, including 29 innings wherein the Bombers failed to score. Game 2 featured a masterclass from Halos starter Kyle Hendricks. The 35-year-old gave up just four base hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Ryan Yarbrough has been assigned to take the bump for Game 3, opposite the Halos' Jack Kochanowicz. Yarbrough has compiled a 3-1 record with a 3.96 ERA this year. Kochanowicz, meanwhile, has a 3-8 tally across 14 starts with a 5.53 ERA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Angels vs. Yankees recent form and records

The Yanks are on one of the ugliest losing streaks of the season. They haven't recorded a run scored since the ninth inning of their Saturday game against the Red Sox as Aaron Boone's band of juggernauts suddenly struggled out of nowhere. Although they're still the top dogs in the AL East with a 42-30 record, the Rays are now hot on their heels with the latter being just 2.5 games behind.

Trending

The Angels, on the other hand, have capitalized on the misfortune that the Bombers are currently in. They hold a 35-37 record and are currently fourth in the AL West.

Angels vs. Yankees odds

Money Line: LAA (+188), NYY (-208)

Run Spread: LAA +1.5 (-107), NYY -1.5 (-112)

Total Runs: O 9.5 (-118), U 9.5 (-101)

Angels vs. Yankees injuries

LAA injury report

Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-day IL (hip)

Ben Joyce (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Robert Stephenson (RP): 15-day IL (bicep)

Chris Taylor (CF): 10-day IL (hand)

Yoan Moncada (3B): 10-day IL (knee)

NYY injury report

Luke Weaver (RP): Out (hamstring)

Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)

Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)

J.T. Brubaker (SP): 60-day IL (ribs)

Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)

Angels vs. Yankees projected lineup

LAA projected lineup

Zach Neto (SS)

Nolan Schanuel (1B)

Mike Trout (DH)

Taylor Ward (LF)

Jorge Soler (RF)

Logan O'Hoppe (C)

Jo Adell (CF)

Christian Moore (2B)

Luis Rengifo (3B)

Jack Kochanowicz (SP, 3-8 | 5.53 ERA | 50 K)

NYY projected lineup

Trent Grisham (CF)

Aaron Judge (RF)

Cody Bellinger (LF)

Paul Goldschmidt (1B)

Giancarlo Stanton (DH)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)

Anthony Volpe (SS)

Austin Wells (C)

D.J. LeMahieu (2B)

Ryan Yarbrough (SP, 3-1 | 3.96 ERA | 46 K)

Angels vs. Yankees and game prediction

Although the Bombers are far and away the favorites in the game and the series, all types of logic do not apply given their recent form. Feel free to back the Angels as they've proven that they can shut down the AL East giants.

Run Line: LAA +1.5 (-107)

Total Runs: U 9.5 (-118)

Prediction: LAA wins, 7-4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More