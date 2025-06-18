Angels vs Yankees: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 18, 2025

The Yankees are on the verge of dropping the series to the Angels at the Bronx. The team has lost its last five fixtures, including 29 innings wherein the Bombers failed to score. Game 2 featured a masterclass from Halos starter Kyle Hendricks. The 35-year-old gave up just four base hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in six innings.
Ryan Yarbrough has been assigned to take the bump for Game 3, opposite the Halos' Jack Kochanowicz. Yarbrough has compiled a 3-1 record with a 3.96 ERA this year. Kochanowicz, meanwhile, has a 3-8 tally across 14 starts with a 5.53 ERA.
Angels vs. Yankees recent form and records
The Yanks are on one of the ugliest losing streaks of the season. They haven't recorded a run scored since the ninth inning of their Saturday game against the Red Sox as Aaron Boone's band of juggernauts suddenly struggled out of nowhere. Although they're still the top dogs in the AL East with a 42-30 record, the Rays are now hot on their heels with the latter being just 2.5 games behind.
The Angels, on the other hand, have capitalized on the misfortune that the Bombers are currently in. They hold a 35-37 record and are currently fourth in the AL West.
Angels vs. Yankees odds
Money Line: LAA (+188), NYY (-208)
Run Spread: LAA +1.5 (-107), NYY -1.5 (-112)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-118), U 9.5 (-101)
Angels vs. Yankees injuries
LAA injury report
- Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-day IL (hip)
- Ben Joyce (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Robert Stephenson (RP): 15-day IL (bicep)
- Chris Taylor (CF): 10-day IL (hand)
- Yoan Moncada (3B): 10-day IL (knee)
NYY injury report
- Luke Weaver (RP): Out (hamstring)
- Gerrit Cole (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Marcus Stroman (SP): 15-day IL (knee)
- J.T. Brubaker (SP): 60-day IL (ribs)
- Luis Gil (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Jake Cousins (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)
Angels vs. Yankees projected lineup
LAA projected lineup
- Zach Neto (SS)
- Nolan Schanuel (1B)
- Mike Trout (DH)
- Taylor Ward (LF)
- Jorge Soler (RF)
- Logan O'Hoppe (C)
- Jo Adell (CF)
- Christian Moore (2B)
- Luis Rengifo (3B)
- Jack Kochanowicz (SP, 3-8 | 5.53 ERA | 50 K)
NYY projected lineup
- Trent Grisham (CF)
- Aaron Judge (RF)
- Cody Bellinger (LF)
- Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
- Giancarlo Stanton (DH)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3B)
- Anthony Volpe (SS)
- Austin Wells (C)
- D.J. LeMahieu (2B)
- Ryan Yarbrough (SP, 3-1 | 3.96 ERA | 46 K)
Angels vs. Yankees and game prediction
Although the Bombers are far and away the favorites in the game and the series, all types of logic do not apply given their recent form. Feel free to back the Angels as they've proven that they can shut down the AL East giants.
Run Line: LAA +1.5 (-107)
Total Runs: U 9.5 (-118)
Prediction: LAA wins, 7-4