Sydney Bass, the wife of Anthony Bass, struggled with the relocation that came after Toronto Blue Jays designated right-handed pitcher Anthony Bass for assignment. She is 31 weeks pregnant and helped her husband switch houses, which was quite stressful for her.

The reliever gained attention last week after publishing a social media message encouraging people to boycott Target and Bud Light because they support LGBTQIA+ rights.

The linked tweet called the sale of items for LGBTQIA+ people "evil" and "demonic." Bass was transferred to the DFA on the same day that he was scheduled to receive the ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQIA+ activist Lezlie Lee Kam before Friday's game.

Sydney wrote on her Instagram story:

"Moving at 31 weeks is not as easy as moving not pregnant".

Bass regretted posting the article, but supporters criticized him at two home performances in Toronto. Despite claiming to be "working hard" to educate himself, Bass maintains that the social media post he published wasn't hostile.

The decision to delete the post, according to Bass, was made because "it was the right thing to do" and because he didn't want the team to be distracted by it.

Anthony Bass drew criticism toward himself over flight scene

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher blasted United Airlines for forcing his pregnant wife to clean up a mess that their two-year-old daughter caused on a flight.

In April, Anthony Bass claimed on Twitter that a United Airlines flight attendant had a conversation with his wife, who was 22 weeks pregnant while traveling with their two girls, ages five and two.

Anthony wrote:

"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!"

United tweeted in response to Bass' protest that it recognized his concerns and would look into the matter.

