Anthony Bosch played a key role in the Biogenesis scandal that rocked Alex Rodriguez and several other MLB superstars. He was effectively the leading man for the steroid rush at Biogenesis, which Rodriguez was heavily involved in.

The entire thing destroyed Rodriguez' reputation. He served a year suspension and began working back into the public's good graces. Now, about a decade later, he's in a more favorable light, but many still despise him.

He's called A-Roid and his Hall of Fame chances are very low. Bosch understands that that's what happened, and he recently revealed to ESPN that that's not how things had to go:

"I had a price. Don't mistake that I did not have a price. I never asked for anything, but I did have a price. Five melons [$5 million] and I am out of here. That was my price."

He would have disappeared after that, and he wouldn't have testified or anything. He would have had nothing to do with the former New York Yankees slugger. The scandal may have still broken, but it likely would not have been as bad for Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez and Anthony Bosch have a detailed history

The former Seattle Mariners shortstop admitted that he and Bosch were working together on reaching the 800-home run club. For reference, no one has ever done that, but Bosch also once said:

“He would study the product. He would study the substances. He would study the dosages, because he wanted to achieve all his human performance, or in this case sports performance, objectives. And the most important one was the 800-home run club.”

Alex Rodriguez, who also played for the Texas Rangers in his time, was dedicated. He studied dosages and the materials for the steroids. Bosch helped him, too. He often gave him the shot since Rodriguez was afraid of needles.

Alex Rodriguez's reputation was destroyed in the scandal

The two are irrevocably intertwined as a result, but that didn't have to be public knowledge. Had Rodriguez offered hush money, there's no telling how things would look today, a decade after the scandal.