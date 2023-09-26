Baseball
  • Anthony Bosch once revealed how Alex Rodriguez could have saved reputation in PED scandal by paying him hush money

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Sep 26, 2023 17:06 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two
Alex Rodriguez could have paid Anthony Bosch to stay silent

Anthony Bosch played a key role in the Biogenesis scandal that rocked Alex Rodriguez and several other MLB superstars. He was effectively the leading man for the steroid rush at Biogenesis, which Rodriguez was heavily involved in.

The entire thing destroyed Rodriguez' reputation. He served a year suspension and began working back into the public's good graces. Now, about a decade later, he's in a more favorable light, but many still despise him.

youtube-cover

He's called A-Roid and his Hall of Fame chances are very low. Bosch understands that that's what happened, and he recently revealed to ESPN that that's not how things had to go:

"I had a price. Don't mistake that I did not have a price. I never asked for anything, but I did have a price. Five melons [$5 million] and I am out of here. That was my price."
youtube-cover

He would have disappeared after that, and he wouldn't have testified or anything. He would have had nothing to do with the former New York Yankees slugger. The scandal may have still broken, but it likely would not have been as bad for Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez and Anthony Bosch have a detailed history

The former Seattle Mariners shortstop admitted that he and Bosch were working together on reaching the 800-home run club. For reference, no one has ever done that, but Bosch also once said:

“He would study the product. He would study the substances. He would study the dosages, because he wanted to achieve all his human performance, or in this case sports performance, objectives. And the most important one was the 800-home run club.”

Alex Rodriguez, who also played for the Texas Rangers in his time, was dedicated. He studied dosages and the materials for the steroids. Bosch helped him, too. He often gave him the shot since Rodriguez was afraid of needles.

Alex Rodriguez&#039;s reputation was destroyed in the scandal
Alex Rodriguez's reputation was destroyed in the scandal

The two are irrevocably intertwined as a result, but that didn't have to be public knowledge. Had Rodriguez offered hush money, there's no telling how things would look today, a decade after the scandal.

Zachary Roberts
