Anthony Rendon injury update: Latest health status and expected recovery period for Angels infielder 

On Monday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that they placed Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injury list. The infielder has been recovering from a left wrist contusion that he suffered against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Rendon was struck on his wrist by Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning. The 33-year-old remained in the game but didn't swing again as the Angels were already left shorthanded after Gio Urshela exited the game early.

Initial scans on Rendon's wrist came back negative, which is good news for Los Angeles. However, the swelling on his hand kept him out of the lineup for the three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

According to reports, Rendon should be back in action for the Angels before the All-Star break. He is expected to miss three series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox.

Unfortunately, Rendon's wrist injury comes just two weeks after he was activated from his last stint on the IL when he suffered a groin strain. The All-Star has had a frustrating injury record since joining the Angels in 2019.

Interestingly, Rendon hasn't played more than 60 games in a season for Los Angeles.

Anthony Rendon's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon

Anthony Rendon hasn't had a great start to the 2023 MLB season. The baseman has racked up 33 hits and one home run in 133 at-bats with a .248 average.

Despite Rendon's poor outings, the Los Angeles Angels are currently second in the AL West standings with a 41-33 record, only behind the Texas Rangers.

The Angels are well in contention for a playoff berth but they'll be eager to put some pressure on the Rangers by going on a strong run before the All-Star break. Los Angeles has a well-balanced side but injuries to key players could detail its hopes of reaching the postseason.

The Angels will also be hoping that Rendon returns to action sooner rather than later and starts firing on all cylinders as they enter an important juncture of the campaign.

