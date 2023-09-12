Are the Baltimore Orioles first MLB side to beat every other team in a season? Exploring AL East leader's historic win over Cardinals 

At Camden Yards on Saturday, contrasting images of glory with orange and black trimming flawlessly melded the past and the future. Despite receiving 23 hits, the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Notably, they are the first team since 1930 to triumph in a nine-innings game while surrendering 23 hits.

Source : Twitter

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source : Twitter

In their victory, the Orioles utilized seven different pitchers, all but one of whom allowed at least two hits.

The O's have a 90-51 record after their latest win. Being 4.0 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, they are the first American League team to reach 90 wins. They are unmistakably headed for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and their first playoff berth since 2016.

A win was in the Cards. - orioles

Orioles win 11-5 over Cardinals

As the Orioles started what may be their most significant week of the regular season, Cedric Mullins helped Baltimore to another strong offensive night.

Monday night marked the beginning of a key homestand as the Orioles defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 11-5 thanks to a grand slam by Mullins in the fifth innings. After the St. Louis series, the Orioles will visit the Rays for a four-game series. Baltimore maintains a three-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Recap (9/11/23) | MLB Highlights | Baltimore Orioles

With a loss, the Cardinals' winning streak of 15 consecutive campaigns came to an end, dropping to 63-81. At this point in 2023, the Orioles have triumphed over each other major league team at least once.

Toronto is the only other squad to have accomplished that. Due to the more evenly distributed schedule, this is the first season it has been possible.

Two of the Orioles' top stars, Adley Rutschman and Henderson, both singled in the fifth innings as the team was down 5-3. After walking Ryan Mountcastle to load the bases, Hudson was removed.

One out later, Ryan O'Hearn doubled home a run. Baltimore took the lead after Mullins hit his 14th home run of the season, and Henderson added a solo shot in the next innings.