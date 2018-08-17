Are the Cleveland Indians becoming dangerous all of a sudden?

Glenn Kaplan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 // 17 Aug 2018, 01:20 IST

Cleveland Indians v Cincinnati Reds

At the beginning of the baseball season, the Cleveland Indians were struggling even in a weak division. A few weeks ago, I said that they don't deserve to make the playoffs in the American League but over the past couple of weeks, that thought has vanished. The Cleveland Indians are starting to get hot at the right time and they currently have a 69-51 record and lead the Minnesota Twins by 12.5 games in the American League Central.

If the season ended today, the Cleveland Indians would be the number three seed and they would face the Houston Astros (74-47) in the ALDS. The Indians would be heavy underdogs in that series, but the Astros are banged up right now. There will be no pressure on the Cleveland Indians from a media standpoint because everyone is expecting the Houston Astros or the Boston Red Sox to win the American League.

This could make the Indians real dangerous. They have a very good starting rotation and the bullpen is improving. Cleveland has had inconsistency throughout the lineup this season, but it has been more consistent lately.

The reason why the Indians have a chance to win it all is because of their starting rotation, managing, unfinished business, Jose Ramirez, and Francisco Lindor.

Ramirez might be the American League MVP right now and where would they be without him? He has a .302 batting average with 36 home runs and 89 RBIs, along with 27 stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .411.

Lindor's batting average is .291 with 29 home runs and 75 RBIs, along with 19 stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .372.

Michael Brantley has had a surprising season for the Cleveland Indians. His batting average is .300 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs, along with eight stolen bases. Brantley's on-base percentage is .355.

Edwin Encarnacion has 25 home runs and Yadier Alonso has 20 home runs. It is a better lineup than I originally thought for the Cleveland Indians. Encarnacion is currently on the disabled list.

Trevor Bauer has been the best starting pitcher for the Indians this season. He is currently on the disabled list and Bauer is playing the best baseball of his career. He had a solid chance to win the Cy Young Award, but it could be in jeopardy now.

Trevor Bauer's record is 12-6 with a 2.22 ERA. In 166 innings pitched, he has given up 125 hits and 49 runs. Bauer has walked 56 batters and has struck out 214.

Corey Kluber's record is 15-6 with a 2.68 ERA. In 168 innings pitched, he has given up 133 hits and 56 runs. Kluber has walked 22 batters and has struck out 160.

Carlos Carrasco's record is 14-6 with a 3.50 ERA. In 136.1 innings pitched, he has given up 126 hits and 57 runs. Carrasco has only walked 27 batters and has struck out 155.

Shane Beiber has been a surprise for the Indians in the rotation. His record is 6-2 with a 4.37 ERA. In 68.1 innings pitched, he has given up 81 hits and 34 runs. Beiber has walked 15 batters and has struck out 71.

Cody Allen has been the Cleveland Indians closer for the most of 2018. His record is 4-4 with a 4.06 ERA. In 51 innings pitched, Allen has given up 41 hits and 23 runs. He has walked 20 batters and has struck 60. Cody Allen has recorded 23 saves in 26 tries this season.

The Cleveland Indians have 42 regular season games left and they only play one playoff team in the Boston Red Sox seven times. It wouldn't be surprising if the Cleveland Indians were to go 30-12 in their final 42 games of the season. Even though they will be beating the weaker competition, the Cleveland Indians will ride the hot momentum heading into October and it could very well make them dangerous in the postseason.