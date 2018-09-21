Are the Mets Close to Contending in 2019 or is it Fool's Gold?

New York Mets v Washington Nationals

The New York Mets 2018 season can be described as a total mystery. They once had the best record in the MLB early in the season, but then the Mets went into a total tailspin.

Ever since the New York Mets announced that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes needed season-ending surgery, they are 29-25. New York's record is 71-82 this season and is 14 games back of the Atlanta Braves.

They will not be in the playoffs this season, but is the Mets recent stretch a taste of what's to come or is it total fool's gold?

New York's record this month is 12-7. They have played hard in every game. The Mets have only been shutout once this month and it was on September 13 against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road 4-0.

New York will have a solid 1,2,3, punch next season in Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Zack Wheeler. Wheeler was no joke down the stretch. He was untouchable in the second half of the season. Wheeler finished with a 12-7 record with a 3.31 ERA. In 182.1 innings pitched, he has given up 150 hits and 69 runs. Wheeler walked 55 batters and struck out 179 batters.

Jacob deGrom could very well win the National League Cy Young Award this season. His record is 8-9 with an MLB best 1.79 ERA. In 202 innings pitched, deGrom has given up 147 hits and 47 runs. He has walked 45 batters and has struck out 251 batters.

Michael Conforto has been the best Mets hitter this season. His batting average is .239 with 27 home runs and 77 RBI's, along with two stolen bases. Conforto's on-base percentage is .343.

Jeff McNeil has been a pure contact hitter ever since being called up to the majors. His batting average is .337 with three home runs and 18 RBI's, along with five stolen bases. McNeil's on-base percentage is .391.

The projected starting line up for 2019: (LF) Michael Conforto, (CF) Brandon Nimmo, (RF) Jay Bruce, (3B) Todd Frazier or Wilmer Flores, (SS) Amed Rosario, (2B) Jeff McNeil, (1B) Peter Alonso or Dominic Smith, and (C) Tomas Nido, trade for someone, or sign someone in free agency.

Alonso is currently ranked as the Mets second best prospect and he is the 61st best prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB. Peter Alonso was a second-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. In batting average in the minors this season was .285 with 36 home runs and 119 RBI's. His on-base percentage was .395.

Right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn (Mets fourth best prospect and 95th best in baseball) and right-handed pitcher Franklyn Kilome (Mets fifth best prospect) could both make an impact next season for them.

A couple of reasons why the New York Mets could be contenders in 2019: The first reason why is because they are playing hard and the Mets are not relying on the long ball. The second reason why is shortstop Amed Rosario is finally coming along. His batting average is .263 with nine home runs and 49 RBI's, along with 21 stolen bases. Rosario's on-base percentage is .300.

The third reason why is the starting pitching is legit. The fourth reason why is because the Washington Nationals will probably not have outfielder Bryce Harper back, the Philadelphia Phillies are not ready yet, and the Miami Marlins are still rebuilding.

A couple of reasons why the New York Mets won't be contenders in 2019: The first reason why is because they haven't fixed the bullpen and the Mets don't have a true closer unless Robert Gsellman becomes that guy. The second reason why is because whenever the fan base gets their hopes up, they always let them down.

The third reason why is the front office issues are not solved. The New York Mets need a true baseball genius in the front office, especially if they think they are close. The fourth reason why is because they continue to get hurt.

If I had to decide at the moment if the New York Mets will be good in 2019, I would have to flip a coin on that decision. It is going to depend on what they decide to do in the offseason and what kind of splashes they make. The question will be better answered come December 2018 or January 2019.