Are the Philadelphia Phillies the team to beat in the National League, After Acquiring Justin Bour?

Glenn Kaplan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 18 // 11 Aug 2018, 01:56 IST

St Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the biggest surprises in baseball in 2018. Their record is 64-50 and they lead the Atlanta Braves by one game in the NL East and they lead the Washington Nationals by 5.5 games.

Philadelphia is only two games back of the Chicago Cubs for the number one seed in the National League. Seven teams realistically can get the number one seed in the National League by the end of the season.

Speaking of the number one seed, the Philadelphia Phillies might have improved there chances to get the number one seed in the National League by acquiring first baseman Justin Bour from the Miami Marlins for minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills.

Bour is 30 years old and his batting average with the Miami Marlins was .227 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI's, along one stolen base. His on-base percentage is .347.

Carlos Santana is the current starting first baseman and his batting average is .219 with 17 home runs and 64 RBI's, along with one stolen base. Santana's on-base percentage is .356.

The Phillies won't bench Santana for Bour, but it provides them with more depth and more flexibility. Maybe they'll play Santana in the outfield more often.

The Philadelphia Phillies also play small ball well, well managed by Gabe Kapler, and have a very good starting rotation. Their rotation will allow them to win a playoff series and maybe the National League, but they don't have enough pop in their lineup to win it all.

Rhys Hoskins and Carlos Santana are by the two hitters on the team that gives the Phillies some pop. Everyone else hits for contact.

This Justin Bour trade by the Philadelphia Phillies will help their chances to be the best team in the National League and it was a surprise around baseball this happened. The Chicago Cubs or the Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in the National League for now because of how deep each team's lineup is, but the Philadelphia Phillies are right behind them. Justin Bour will receiver arbitration for the next two seasons and he is an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.