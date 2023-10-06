Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown has backed the abundance of talent in the squad ahead of their American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Having swept the Toronto Blue Jays, the Twins will face the league's defending champions over a five-game series next. While the Astros have an impressive 18-5 all-time record in the ALDS, they have struggled at times this season but Brown believes that they can make it to the AL Championship Series.

Dana Brown is an MLB executive who started his career as a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He then went on to work in the front office for several other teams including the Nationals, the Blue Jays and the Braves. He was appointed the GM of the Astros in January 2023.

While the Astros may have snatched the division series on the final day of the regular season after an inconsistent spell, they have an impeccable record in the postseason. There are many fans and analysts who would put their money on the Astros for the ALDS, given the talent in their squad and recent form. While it is likely to be a tight affair, Brown has faith that his team will make it through to the next round.

“They didn’t really see the real Astros."

Astros confirm Justin Verlander will start the first game of ALDS

As the Houston Astros gear up for the start of the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins on the weekend, manager Dusty Baker has announced his starters on the mound for the first two games. As expected, veteran Justin Verlander is set to start his 35th career postseason in the first game while Framber Valdez will be the starter for the next game.

It promises to be an exciting encounter between two teams in good form, ready to give their all to make it to the Championship Series.