For fans of the modern Houston Astros, no player has been more integral than Jose Altuve. The second baseman has been with the team through good times and bad times.

A native of Puerto Cabello Venezuela, Altuve had the cards stacked against him. At only 5-foot-6, young Altuve was constantly told that he was too small to pursue a career in pro baseball.

However, his dogged determination eventually landed Altuve a $15,000 signing bonus with the Houston Astros in 2007 as an international free agent.

More than a decade later, Altuve has garnered six Silver Sluggers, eight All-Star appearances, an MVP Award and two World Series rings. After the Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series, the team saluted Altuve's contributions by inking a seven-year contract worth $163.5 million. Even after missing the start of the 2023 season with a broken finger, Altuve remains a fan favorite.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 While Jose Altuve waits for his broken right thumb to heal, he’s still working hard to stay in shape. While Jose Altuve waits for his broken right thumb to heal, he’s still working hard to stay in shape. https://t.co/aD9lWndC7w

"While Jose Altuve waits for his broken right thumb to heal, he’s still working hard to stay in shape." - Mark Berman

Since signing the deal, Jose Altuve has hit 291/.362/.492 with 108 home runs and 293 RBIs, making him the best hitter for his team during that time. Under the deal, Jose Altuve earns $29 million per year, making him the highest-paid player on the Astros after third baseman Alex Bregman.

In a recent edition of The Show podcast, hosted by Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman, Astros GM Dana Brown sat down to discuss, among other things, the playbook for when Altuve's contract expires after the 2024 season. Speaking to the hosts, Brown said:

"At the end of the day, we realize that Altuve loves playing here, he'll love to continue his career and finish his career here in Houston."

Houston fans feel a special connection to Altuve, who was largely absolved of any wrongdoing throughout the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Despite the fact that the league upheld his innocence, many opposition fans still associate him with the scandal, especially New York Yankees fans.

Jose Altuve has bigger priorities to deal with before 2024

While 2024 will surely be upon us faster than many realize, Jose Altuve and the Astros have a lot to deal with first. Although Altuve is currently on the 10-day IL, he will return to a team that is now 2.5 games behind their cross-state rivals, the Texas Rangers. If Altuve keeps playing the way fans have come to expect, there is no doubt that Brown and the Astros will be more than happy to keep him around.

