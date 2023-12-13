Astros Hot Stove: 3 players the AL West champs need to target in coming weeks having had a relatively quiet offseason

The Houston Astros have been one of the most successful franchises in the MLB over the past few seasons. They will enter the 2024 campaign as one of the World Series favorites in the American League. However, they may need to make a few roster moves to reach their ultimate goal.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros felt that they had made the necessary moves to defend their crown. Although they made a blockbuster transaction by bringing Justin Verlander back into the fold, ultimately, they fell in the ALCS to their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A look at three players the Houston Astros could add to boost their World Series odds

#1 - Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks is a name that has been linked to Houston all offseason. The 27-year-old relief pitcher is among the hardest throwers in the MLB and could be a proven asset out of the bullpen for the club. The fact that he is from the area could only help the club convince him to join their roster.

Expand Tweet

"Cardinals' phenom, Houston native Jordan Hicks hits 105 mph on radar gun" - @mySA_Sports

Currently, Houston has yet to re-sign some of their own free-agent bullpen arms, such as Hector Neris or Phil Maton, so the former Toronto Blue Jays arm could be seen as a viable replacement.

#2 - Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger joining the 2022 World Series champions has been a rumor since last season when many across the MLB believed that he would join the team at the 2023 trade deadline. Ultimately, he finished the season with the Chicago Cubs and now finds himself as one of the most coveted free-agent hitters.

Bellinger could thrive in Houston's lineup, which features some of the best hitters in baseball, including Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Alex Bregman. Defensively, Bellinger can play both first base and the outfield, making him a versatile addition for the Astros.

#3 - Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. may be one of the most underrated outfielders in the MLB. The former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger has been an excellent on-base contributor throughout his career, something that could benefit the Houston Astros in the bottom half of their lineup.

Expand Tweet

"Lourdes is a free agent after this season. The Astros will more than likely need a left fielder…" - @JeremyBranham

A career .279 batter, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. could be an excellent outfield addition for Houston, especially if they don't bring back veteran Michael Brantley. Given the fact that his brother Yuli Gurriel won a title in Houston, there is a family connection to the organization.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.