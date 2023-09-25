Lance McCullers Jr., the starting pitcher for the Houston Astros, will soon have a beautiful addition to his family. His wife, Kara McCullers, revealed on Instagram in July 2023 that the couple's three-person family will soon be expanding by one with the arrival of a new baby girl.

"God’s timing is always perfect 🥹 Sooo excited to meet you, baby girl! "👼🩷 - karamccullers

The duo welcomed their first daughter, Ava Rae, on December 27, 2019, making this their second kid.

"2019 brought me my biggest blessing of all. Welcome to the world Ava Rae McCullers 👼😭💗 #12/27/19" - karamccullers

Kara expressed her sincere gratitude to the Astros Ladies for handling everything so perfectly for her during yesterday's grand celebration of her baby shower.

Kara McCullers wrote in her Instagram post:

"On cloud 9....so grateful for my Astros ladies for throwing us the cutest shower today!!!!"

Kara McCullers' and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.'s love story

Kara McCullers and Lance McCullers Jr. met when they were very young and have been together ever since. When Lance was just 16 and Kara was 17, their romance officially began.

Lance proposed to Kara during a vacation in the beautiful city of Paris in January 2014, beginning a new chapter in the couple's narrative. Lance and Kara exchanged vows on December 19, 2015, in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida, in the presence of their loved ones, and declared their commitment to one another.

Kara devotes her time to causes that are important to her husband and actively engages in his charity, especially animal welfare. The McCullers have emerged as pioneers in the field of animal adoption and rescue in their neighborhood. McCullers and his family founded the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation in 2016 as a non-profit organization to support stray and homeless animals.