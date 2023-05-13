Back in 2013, former Houston Astros player Craig Biggio opened up about the unfair treatment that players linked to the steroid era received.

The time period between the late 1980s and the late 2000s is regarded as the "Steroid Era" in baseball due to the high usage of steroids among MLB players during that time.

Biggio addressed that he believes he was snubbed from the Hall of Fame due to alleged linkage to using Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).

Despite receiving the highest vote total in a year, he fell 39 votes shy. Steroids Era stars, namely Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa were all on the ballot for the first time but couldn't reach the 75% mark. Biggio lamented the unfair situation present at hand that linked him with the PED users.

"I think it's kind of unfair, but it's the reality of the era that we played in. Obviously some guys are guilty and others aren't, and it's painful for the ones that weren't." - Craig Biggio said.

Biggio was hurt that the writers might not have voted for him since he was a first timer. However, he believed that the fact that it was so difficult to make it to the Hall of Fame is what makes it all the more special.

"When you look at the Hall of Fames, that's what makes baseball pretty special, pretty unbelievable." - Craig Biggio said.

Craig Biggio's awards and accolades in MLB

Craig Biggio throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Two of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Craig Biggio is a former second baseman, outfielder and catcher in MLB. He spent his entire MLB career from 1988 to 2007 with the Houston Astros.

Biggio holds Astros franchise records for most career games, at bats, hits, runs scored, doubles, total bases (4,711) and extra base hits (1,014), and ranks second in runs batted in (1,175), walks (1,160) and stolen bases (414). Biggie also holds the NL record for most times leading off a game with a home run (53). He is one of only five players with 250 home runs and 400 steals.

He bagged the Gold Glove Award four times. He has won seven All Star Awards (1991, 1992, 1994-98). He has also achieved five Silver Slugger Awards (1989, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998). In 2007 he won the Roberto Clemente Award.

Craig Biggie was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. He is the first member of the Hall who is depicted in an Astros uniform on his plaque.

"2015 Baseball Hall of Fame Class Member Crag Biggio talks about being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame." - National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum posted on Youtube in 2015.

