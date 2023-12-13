Astros owner Jim Crane's former $18,000,000 mansion matches dimensions of a baseball field

Under the ownership of Jim Crane, the Astros have gone from one of MLB's basketcase teams to perennial contenders. Known for his winning mentality, the tycoon also lives like a champion.

A native of Houston, Crane was a logistics executive before buying the Astros in 2008. With a net worth of over $1.5 billion, Crane has rarely spared expense when it comes to providing resources for his team.

After the Houston Astros finished with one of the worst records in baseball in 2013, Crane got to work bringing on top-class managerial staff and emphasizing player development. On account of his hard work, the Astros won the 2017 and 2022 World Series and have qualified for seven straight conference series between 2017 and 2023.

In early 2020, Crane's ex-wife, Franci Neely, listed the home that they had shared in the exclusive Houston neighborhood of Broadacres. The marvelous home appeared to be a beauty from top to bottom, which was reflected in the listed price.

At 16,500 square feet, the property was about the same size as a regulation MLB field. Complete with 18 rooms, the palatial abode also features a large courtyard and a secluded swimming pool dotted with arches that give way to outdoor tables and large glass doors.

The home was apparently sold for $18 million in 2020, which was the same season that saw the Astros lose to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS. Per reports, the home had been in the hands of Jim Crane's ex-wife since the couple divorced in 2015.

Jim Crane's sprawling former home fit for a modern MLB owner

As time goes on, the prevalence of deep-pocketed MLB owners is only growing. After New York hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets in 2020, several others followed suit.

With Jim Crane, Astros fans have an owner who cares about the team's prospects and has demonstrated a willingness to incur the necessary costs of winning. Running a successful baseball team is not an easy task. At least with a home as opulent as this, Crane has indicated to the fanbase and the wider baseball community that he must be doing something correctly.

