21-year old Cody Bellinger hit 39 home runs and 97 RBIs in 2017. A sensational freshman campaign, the young Los Angeles Dodgers star was named that year's Rookie of the Year Award.

Two seasons later, the 23-year old followed up his success, slashing .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 115 RBIs. On account of the olympic performance, Bellinger was awarded a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, and the NL MVP Award for the 2019 season.

It was then that fans believed that the Arizona-native would continue slugging forever. However, helping the Dodgers win the World Series in the shortened 2020 season, Bellinger began to cool off in a big way.

In 2021, Bellinger hit just .165 in 95 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2022, despite penning a one-year deal worth $17 million to avoid arbitration, Bellinger hit just .210 with a .265 on-base percentage, the lowest in the majors. After 2022, the Dodgers non-tendered his contract, and Cody Bellinger's story came to represent the biggest fall from grace in MLB history.

In December 2022, Bellinger signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. The contract, seen as a risky measure from the Cubs, included a mutual option for 2024 should Bellinger meet the team's expectations. In 37 games for the Cubs this year, Bellinger is hitting .271/.337/.439 with 7 home runs and 20 RBIs. While it may be premature to label Bellinger's season as a comeback, some other teams are starting to take notice.

This past weekend, Houston Astros GM Dana Brown spoke on the radio of his intent to acquire a versatile left-hitter come the trade deadline. While the utility man certainly fits Brown's description, not all Astros fans are on board with acquiring Cody Bellinger.

In a creative Tweet, Astros writer Michael Schwab claimed that Bellinger is "a rental" and "washed up" outfielder. Needless to say, Schwab thinks that Bellinger's record speaks for itself, and any attempt to trade for him will not pan out how the team would have wanted.

Cody Bellinger still has plenty of time to redeem himself

Any player with a Rookie of the Year and an MVP Award by the age of 23 knows how to play baseball. In the case of Cody Bellinger, injury and schedule irregularities may have given him a severe case of the yips. While he still represents a risk, Bellinger is a player who could yield big returns for any team willing to take a chance on him.

