Astros star Jose Altuve's muscular $62,055 Lexus GX 460 SUV that he received ahead of 2015 Opening Day

Jose Altuve has achieved plenty in his Houston Astros career so far. He is a two-time World Series winner and has earned eight All-Star honors.

Altuve won the first of his three batting titles in 2014. It was the moment he announced himself as a key member of the Astros lineup.

Following Altuve's stunning displays during the 2014 season, the Astros awarded him a black Lexus GX 460 SUV and a diamond and gold ring ahead of the 2015 MLB Opening Day.

Altuve's Lexus has a three-row layout with a synthetic leather interior and can seat seven passengers. The vehicle also comes with Siri Eyes Free, which enables enhanced voice-control operation of the Apple device.

The SUV has excellent off-road performance and excellent suspension. The GX 460 also has a rugged frame and is associated with tough sport-utility vehicles.

Interestingly, the car's rear door opens to the side rather than upward. The standard features in the GX 460 include dual-zone climate control, a rearview camera, a power moonroof and a power-operated tilt/telescope steering wheel.

Reports suggest that Altuve's Lexus GX 460 SUV costs around $62,055.

Jose Altuve net worth: How much is the Houston Astros star worth in 2023?

As per reports, Jose Altuve is worth around $60 million in 2023. He has made most of his fortune through his MLB career.

The Houston Astros promoted Altuve to the Majors in 2011. He made his debut for the franchise later that year on July 20. The baseman has helped the franchise win two World Series titles.

According to Spotrac, Altuve signed a seven-year, $163,500,000 contract extension with the Astros in 2018. The deal included a $21 million signing bonus, with $163,500,000 in guaranteed money. In 2024, he will receive a base salary of $26 million.

Across 13 seasons with Houston so far, Altuve has racked up 2,047 hits and 209 home runs. He has also won the Silver Slugger Award six times.

As things stand, Jose Altuve will enter the free agency market in 2025. However, given his performances in the 2023 season, it is safe to say that he has warranted another extension by Houston.

