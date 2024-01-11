Astros star Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton's London travelogue captures city's crown jewels in sparkling style

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, seems to be enjoying this offseason with her husband and Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy Cole. Upton recently took to Instagram to share snippets of her London trip.

From beautiful London streets to attending a football game, the friendly couple enjoyed it all. Check out Upton's Instagram post, where you can catch a glimpse of their holiday:

Kate and Amy's friendship dates back to the time when their respective husbands were part of the Houston Astros.

Since then, both pitchers have joined other teams, with Cole currently part of the New York Yankees and Verlander initially joining the New York Mets but returning to the Astros last season. Despite that, the friendly couple retained their friendship, celebrating and participating in each other's milestones.

Justin Verlander secretly proposes to Kate Upton

Ahead of the 2016 baseball season, Justin Verlander proposed to the model, but the duo kept the news out of the spotlight. However, at the 2016 Met Gala event, Kate Upton wore a glittery sequined Topshop gown, which nicely complemented her diamond engagement ring from Verlander.

"I'm really excited; he asked me right before the season started, so we've been keeping it on the down low for quite a while," Upton told E! News about her secret engagement. "So I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world!"

Verlander had renowned jeweler Anita Ko design the engagement ring for Upton.

"Justin and I collaborated on creating the most perfect one-of-a-kind ring that is rare and of exceptional quality, just like their love," Ko said [via People].

Shortly after Verlander won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros, the couple married in Tuscany, Italy. It was a private outdoor ceremony attended by their close ones.

"It was a very special moment. It was pretty storybook. The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time," Verlander said (via People). "All the emotions came to me, and it was everything I had imagined it would be and more."

Upton and Verlander welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, on Nov. 7, 2018.

