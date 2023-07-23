Astros Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

The Houston Astros have struggled to find consistency in their pursuit to repeat as World Series champions after the highs of 2022. Their offense has sputtered in the absence of Jose Altuve, who has battled injuries throughout the season. GM Dana Brown and owner Jim Crane will be looking to fill holes in their roster before the Trade Deadline on August 1.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!